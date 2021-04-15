Chevron Left
4.7
stars
109 ratings
24 reviews

About the Course

The theory of Agile is simple. However, it takes experience, knowledge, and expertise to scale it successfully. In this course, you will focus on leading change at an organizational level and scaling Agile appropriately. When studying Agile application success stories and theory, it's easy to think in terms of adopting "best practices." However, what's best for one industry, company, and most importantly, culture is not always the best for another. Not every aspect of the business is suitable for the application of Agile. Not every organization will benefit from adopting Agile, and not every leader will facilitate yet another change to success. In this course, you will be introduced to seven different change management theories and learn how to best use and apply them in practice. You will also learn how to scale Agile in your organization, what to look for when looking for best use cases, and what signs serve as clear indicators that Agile is not an appropriate philosophy to apply....

LM

Jan 31, 2021

Excellent complement to the previous 3 courses. Plenty of change models are presented, providing a comprehensive portfolio of tools to be used according to each use case and personality.

YK

Dec 28, 2021

Очень интересный курс. Подробно рассмотрены теории управления изменениями. Превосходный уровень преподавания. Большое спасибо Оксане за её работу.

By Earle P

Apr 15, 2021

Oxzana is an excellent instructor, great presentation skills, course content was thought provoking and thorough, I learned a lot!

By Craig B

Jan 1, 2021

Amazing course! I am new to Agile but found a tremendous amount of value in this course. Oxana is a great facilitator!

By Alejandro V V

Aug 2, 2021

The course content is not aligned with the course title, I would describe it as a change management theory course. Although the other content was interesting, the topic of agile organization is only covered at the end in a very summarized way.

By Nicole S J

Mar 7, 2021

Very relevant to the times. it seems as if this was released at the end of November 2020, and the case study in here refers to COVID challenges etc. So thank you that was very informative and up to date.

By Ger C

Nov 2, 2021

Very well structured, providing information for all levels of interest. This course is interesting for those who are new to agile, but also for persons already in teh transformation process.

By Luís M B d M

Feb 1, 2021

Excellent complement to the previous 3 courses. Plenty of change models are presented, providing a comprehensive portfolio of tools to be used according to each use case and personality.

By Yuriy K

Dec 29, 2021

Очень интересный курс. Подробно рассмотрены теории управления изменениями. Превосходный уровень преподавания. Большое спасибо Оксане за её работу.

By Pamela V M

May 17, 2022

Pese que a son muchas teorías, logré comprender la implementación de éstas y el material de apoyo también resulta muy bueno y útil.

By Vikas M

Oct 16, 2021

If you want to learn the entire gamut of change management, this is the course...fantastic content and delivery.

By Katerina

Feb 4, 2021

Oxana Trotsenko thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to dive in the essence of the Agile cosmos.

By Davor G

Mar 31, 2021

A bit short, but very well structured and plenty of useful information about building Agile organization.

By Marcelo V

Feb 15, 2021

Interesante repaso sobre las teorias de gestión del cambio.

By Beatriz O

Feb 3, 2021

I found the case stuies super interesting

By Fabian B

Aug 4, 2021

The best so far in the certification!

By Rajan C

Mar 7, 2022

Very informative course, worth doing

By Frank G R L

Nov 21, 2021

Good quality of information

By Ernesto M

Jan 22, 2021

Very happy for this course

By Yannick M

Nov 3, 2021

Wonderfull courses

By Gary B

Jan 29, 2021

Great course

By Richard J

Apr 28, 2021

Genial

By Patricia S

Feb 16, 2022

V​ery good course with helpful case studies. Improvement suggestions:

-​ Case studies: There's one broken link in the case studies. I'd also appreciate all case studies would be not just curated but prepared and presented in a comparative way: when, how did they start with their agile transformation? what did they then to mature as an agile organisation? what's different or specific compared to the other cases. Also, presented case studies vary a lot in terms of depth and format

-​ UX of the slides/video: Please stop putting all text in caps. This makes it harder to read which is accentuated by the alignment to the right.

-​ I don't think that many change management theories are needed actually.

By Joel L

Sep 6, 2021

I would have love if the key points were displayed on the videos often

By Michael T

Mar 2, 2021

I would like to learn more about squads and tribes etc.

By Ivan L R

Mar 25, 2021

Interesting theories, boring classes.

By Philipp H

Jun 21, 2021

Course is called "Agile Organization", but it has nothing to do with agile organization (except a 3 1/2 minute video at the very end). It's a mere overview of the some basic change management techniques. Which I enjoyed, but it's not what it was supposed to be. Instructor seems to be nice, but to feel uncomfortable in front of the camera, too. She reads her text. And at every other sentence, she makes a break, followed by this weird smirk. Hard to watch.

