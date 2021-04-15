LM
Jan 31, 2021
Excellent complement to the previous 3 courses. Plenty of change models are presented, providing a comprehensive portfolio of tools to be used according to each use case and personality.
YK
Dec 28, 2021
Очень интересный курс. Подробно рассмотрены теории управления изменениями. Превосходный уровень преподавания. Большое спасибо Оксане за её работу.
By Earle P•
Apr 15, 2021
Oxzana is an excellent instructor, great presentation skills, course content was thought provoking and thorough, I learned a lot!
By Craig B•
Jan 1, 2021
Amazing course! I am new to Agile but found a tremendous amount of value in this course. Oxana is a great facilitator!
By Alejandro V V•
Aug 2, 2021
The course content is not aligned with the course title, I would describe it as a change management theory course. Although the other content was interesting, the topic of agile organization is only covered at the end in a very summarized way.
By Nicole S J•
Mar 7, 2021
Very relevant to the times. it seems as if this was released at the end of November 2020, and the case study in here refers to COVID challenges etc. So thank you that was very informative and up to date.
By Ger C•
Nov 2, 2021
Very well structured, providing information for all levels of interest. This course is interesting for those who are new to agile, but also for persons already in teh transformation process.
By Luís M B d M•
Feb 1, 2021
Dec 29, 2021
By Pamela V M•
May 17, 2022
Pese que a son muchas teorías, logré comprender la implementación de éstas y el material de apoyo también resulta muy bueno y útil.
By Vikas M•
Oct 16, 2021
If you want to learn the entire gamut of change management, this is the course...fantastic content and delivery.
By Katerina•
Feb 4, 2021
Oxana Trotsenko thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to dive in the essence of the Agile cosmos.
By Davor G•
Mar 31, 2021
A bit short, but very well structured and plenty of useful information about building Agile organization.
By Marcelo V•
Feb 15, 2021
Interesante repaso sobre las teorias de gestión del cambio.
By Beatriz O•
Feb 3, 2021
I found the case stuies super interesting
By Fabian B•
Aug 4, 2021
The best so far in the certification!
By Rajan C•
Mar 7, 2022
Very informative course, worth doing
By Frank G R L•
Nov 21, 2021
Good quality of information
By Ernesto M•
Jan 22, 2021
Very happy for this course
By Yannick M•
Nov 3, 2021
Wonderfull courses
By Gary B•
Jan 29, 2021
Great course
By Richard J•
Apr 28, 2021
Genial
By Patricia S•
Feb 16, 2022
Very good course with helpful case studies. Improvement suggestions:
- Case studies: There's one broken link in the case studies. I'd also appreciate all case studies would be not just curated but prepared and presented in a comparative way: when, how did they start with their agile transformation? what did they then to mature as an agile organisation? what's different or specific compared to the other cases. Also, presented case studies vary a lot in terms of depth and format
- UX of the slides/video: Please stop putting all text in caps. This makes it harder to read which is accentuated by the alignment to the right.
- I don't think that many change management theories are needed actually.
By Joel L•
Sep 6, 2021
I would have love if the key points were displayed on the videos often
By Michael T•
Mar 2, 2021
I would like to learn more about squads and tribes etc.
By Ivan L R•
Mar 25, 2021
Interesting theories, boring classes.
By Philipp H•
Jun 21, 2021
Course is called "Agile Organization", but it has nothing to do with agile organization (except a 3 1/2 minute video at the very end). It's a mere overview of the some basic change management techniques. Which I enjoyed, but it's not what it was supposed to be. Instructor seems to be nice, but to feel uncomfortable in front of the camera, too. She reads her text. And at every other sentence, she makes a break, followed by this weird smirk. Hard to watch.