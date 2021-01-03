This capstone project course takes you through a guided journey of putting together a comprehensive agile transformation packet. To create this packet, you will be creatively applying the concepts and tools we have covered in the first four courses of this Specialization.
This course is part of the Agile Leadership Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Helpful to have had 4 years of business workplace experience with some leadership responsibility.
What you will learn
Apply parallel planning method
Develop a strategy for personal, team, and organizational transformation
Create a plan for change
Helpful to have had 4 years of business workplace experience with some leadership responsibility.
Offered by
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Planning for Personal Transformation
In the first module, you will focus on your personal transformation. Your completed Agile Leader Workbook will be your starting point. You will complete the personal transformation section of the roadmap, develop a Product and Sprint Backlog, or, in other words, plan a Sprint.
Planning for Team Transformation
In the second module, you will focus on training your newly formed team you will be leading at Nike on principles of Agile and Scrum. How would you teach someone who has no experience and knowledge about agility, change resiliency, and Scrum?
Planning for Enterprise Transformation
In the third module, your goal is to develop a change management plan for advancing Agile within Nike. You will develop your plan based on the information about the company and where it stands on its Agile journey presented in the case study. Needless to say, there are some opportunities, and it’s your job to help capitalize on these opportunities that will propel Nike to the next level of Agile adoption.
Reviews
- 5 stars92.85%
- 4 stars5.95%
- 1 star1.19%
TOP REVIEWS FROM AGILE LEADERSHIP CAPSTONE
Excellent overview of Agile that doesn't focus on Scrum (only), but to overall change management. Excellent approach!
Excelent way of wrapping up concepts and practising with a reak case example
Great course - concise but sufficiently in-depth, informative and helpful to anyone interested in Agile and Scrum - change and business transformation - and much more.
Another amazing, well lead class by Oxana! This course did a great job in applying the lessons into a real life project!
About the Agile Leadership Specialization
Constant fast change has become a reality of our time. Agile has become a popular leadership philosophy and a project management methodology for addressing this reality. While the theory is simple, it’s much more challenging to become Agile in practice.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.