Learner Reviews & Feedback for Agile Leadership Capstone by University of Colorado System

4.9
stars
75 ratings
20 reviews

About the Course

This capstone project course takes you through a guided journey of putting together a comprehensive agile transformation packet. To create this packet, you will be creatively applying the concepts and tools we have covered in the first four courses of this Specialization. In the capstone course scenario, you were hired as a Senior Scrum Master at Nike. You will understand what a Fortune 100 company would be looking for in a candidate by analyzing a real Nike job posting. If you aspire to work in a similar role, this exercise should give you an idea of where you stand today and what skills you might want to hone on in the future. You then will be completing a probationary assignment as a part of the requirement of this new role. Your plan should help you answer the question of what steps you will take in your first 30 days at Nike to develop yourself, your team, and the enterprise. The packet you will be developing consists of the following four elements: Transformation roadmap One-month-long Sprint Plan for personal development One-month-long Sprint Plan for developing a brand new Agile team Change management plan to strengthen Nike’s internal culture, support innovation, and fend off intense competition (alternatively, you may choose to create a plan for the company you are working for) The capstone project will provide you with a hands-on experience of strategically planning for change and applying Scrum tools. Don’t forget to have fun with it!...

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 22 of 22 Reviews for Agile Leadership Capstone

By Todd K

Mar 14, 2022

I've incorporated many lessons into my personal development plan and hope to improve key areas based on the foundational information in this leadership course. This course is timely and from a development standpoint. exceeded my expectations. The real challenge is applying this in practice and using the backlogs and roadmaps approaches in this course will be helpful as I continue to grow as an Agile Leader. Thanks, Oxana for putting together an Agile leadership program that supports and extends on my 20 years of experiments in transforming organizations!

By Ulf B

Mar 21, 2021

It is a great series of courses to become an agile leader. Especially this last course brings everything together and - if you do it properly - to work on real problems. Constructing a full transformation plan and sprint planning helped me to feel confident for my personal upcoming agile transformations. Thanks!

By Nicole S J

Mar 7, 2021

Very relevant to the times. it seems as if this was released at the end of November 2020, and the case study in here refers to COVID challenges etc. So thank you that was very informative and up to date.

The only downside: no peer rated reviews so it was difficult to judge how I was doing.

By Jana J

Jul 29, 2021

I enjoyed the course. It was a good refresher of my former change management readings and coaching trainings. Very good introduction into Agile leadership and what it takes for an organization to move towards implementing Agile.

By Cristina C

Mar 1, 2021

I have very much enjoyed this Specialization. Although it is geared more toward project management I find many of the principles are very useful when managing a sales team.

By Gary D

May 21, 2022

Great course - concise but sufficiently in-depth, informative and helpful to anyone interested in Agile and Scrum - change and business transformation - and much more.

By Marcelo V

Feb 19, 2021

Excelente, muy bueno!! Te da las herramientas para poder iniciarte en este proceso, y con mucha tarea para autodesarrollarse.

By Craig B

Jan 4, 2021

Another amazing, well lead class by Oxana! This course did a great job in applying the lessons into a real life project!

By Davor G

Apr 1, 2021

Excellent overview of Agile that doesn't focus on Scrum (only), but to overall change management. Excellent approach!

By Luís M B d M

Feb 2, 2021

Excelent way of wrapping up concepts and practising with a reak case example

By Eric

Feb 17, 2021

Excelente curso que logra transformarte para poder transformar a tu equipo.

By Earle P

Apr 22, 2021

Oxana is an excellent instructor. Very thorough, gives great examples.

By Nelson S B

Jul 21, 2021

A​ll concepts exposed in this course are very useful. I recomend it.

By Nadz

Mar 17, 2021

It is very inspirational. Thank you, my mentor...

By Antoni L

Nov 7, 2021

P​ractical project in Capstone.

By Safi M

Aug 15, 2021

Clear, concise and to the point

By Tamal B

Feb 24, 2021

Excellent course.

By Ernesto M

Feb 8, 2021

Perfect! complet

By Yannick M

Nov 4, 2021

Amazing courses

By Michele T

Mar 18, 2021

Great!

By Felix B

Jan 23, 2022

The assignment was not 100% clear and was not certain. I like courses with peer-review.

By Ivan L R

Mar 25, 2021

Very disappointing.

