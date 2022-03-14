CC
Feb 28, 2021
I have very much enjoyed this Specialization. Although it is geared more toward project management I find many of the principles are very useful when managing a sales team.
GD
May 20, 2022
Great course - concise but sufficiently in-depth, informative and helpful to anyone interested in Agile and Scrum - change and business transformation - and much more.
By Todd K•
Mar 14, 2022
I've incorporated many lessons into my personal development plan and hope to improve key areas based on the foundational information in this leadership course. This course is timely and from a development standpoint. exceeded my expectations. The real challenge is applying this in practice and using the backlogs and roadmaps approaches in this course will be helpful as I continue to grow as an Agile Leader. Thanks, Oxana for putting together an Agile leadership program that supports and extends on my 20 years of experiments in transforming organizations!
By Ulf B•
Mar 21, 2021
It is a great series of courses to become an agile leader. Especially this last course brings everything together and - if you do it properly - to work on real problems. Constructing a full transformation plan and sprint planning helped me to feel confident for my personal upcoming agile transformations. Thanks!
By Nicole S J•
Mar 7, 2021
Very relevant to the times. it seems as if this was released at the end of November 2020, and the case study in here refers to COVID challenges etc. So thank you that was very informative and up to date.
The only downside: no peer rated reviews so it was difficult to judge how I was doing.
By Jana J•
Jul 29, 2021
I enjoyed the course. It was a good refresher of my former change management readings and coaching trainings. Very good introduction into Agile leadership and what it takes for an organization to move towards implementing Agile.
By Cristina C•
Mar 1, 2021
I have very much enjoyed this Specialization. Although it is geared more toward project management I find many of the principles are very useful when managing a sales team.
By Gary D•
May 21, 2022
Great course - concise but sufficiently in-depth, informative and helpful to anyone interested in Agile and Scrum - change and business transformation - and much more.
By Marcelo V•
Feb 19, 2021
Excelente, muy bueno!! Te da las herramientas para poder iniciarte en este proceso, y con mucha tarea para autodesarrollarse.
By Craig B•
Jan 4, 2021
Another amazing, well lead class by Oxana! This course did a great job in applying the lessons into a real life project!
By Davor G•
Apr 1, 2021
Excellent overview of Agile that doesn't focus on Scrum (only), but to overall change management. Excellent approach!
By Luís M B d M•
Feb 2, 2021
Excelent way of wrapping up concepts and practising with a reak case example
By Eric•
Feb 17, 2021
Excelente curso que logra transformarte para poder transformar a tu equipo.
By Earle P•
Apr 22, 2021
Oxana is an excellent instructor. Very thorough, gives great examples.
By Nelson S B•
Jul 21, 2021
All concepts exposed in this course are very useful. I recomend it.
By Nadz•
Mar 17, 2021
It is very inspirational. Thank you, my mentor...
By Antoni L•
Nov 7, 2021
Practical project in Capstone.
By Safi M•
Aug 15, 2021
Clear, concise and to the point
By Tamal B•
Feb 24, 2021
Excellent course.
By Ernesto M•
Feb 8, 2021
Perfect! complet
By Yannick M•
Nov 4, 2021
Amazing courses
By Michele T•
Mar 18, 2021
Great!
By Felix B•
Jan 23, 2022
The assignment was not 100% clear and was not certain. I like courses with peer-review.
By Ivan L R•
Mar 25, 2021
Very disappointing.