Congratulations! You progressed your way through all four of the Newborn Baby Care courses, each with their own focal points on the many dimensions of maintaining newborn health in the first month of life.
Now we arrive at a crucial part of your learning –the Newborn Baby Care Capstone- Case Studies, which is your opportunity to take what you have learned and synthesize, integrate, and apply what you know to a series of case studies. Interacting with these real-life scenarios will help you retain the specialization content and be ready to put it into practice in your own care-providing environment. Together we will experience key moments of the courses, this time through the lens of case studies. We will begin with addressing jaundice and performing screenings and assessments covered in Course 1. From there we will consider case studies for both heart and lung health representing Course 2. Then we will enter new territory, the first doctor’s visit once baby has gone home. Here you will bring together elements from Courses 3 and 4, assessing baby and also main care providers. No matter what capacity you do or will provide newborn baby care, the experience of this final capstone course will positively impact your understanding and ability to put that understanding into practice. The newborns, families, and other care providers you engage with will benefit greatly from your efforts. A newborn baby is an amazing beautiful life filled with hope. There is so much that goes into making sure that babies are born healthy, and so much more to think about after they are born. Whether you are in the health care field, or even a parent, this course is the perfect educational opportunity for you to keep newborn babies healthy in the days and weeks after they are born!