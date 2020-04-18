In your previous 2 courses, you learned some medical interventions and skills to keep newborns healthy in the days and weeks after they have been born. In this course, you will learn some key things that parents will need to do to keep their babies safe and healthy. The Guidance to Keep Newborn Babies Safe and Healthy Course will teach you best practices for how your baby will spend most of their day: eating, sleeping, and sometimes crying. Parents need to understand how to optimize nutrition, how to create a safe and happy sleep environment, how to safely transport their baby in their car, and how to respond to their baby’s crying.
This course is part of the Newborn Baby Care Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Instructors
Christine GoldMD, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Medical Director UCH Well Newborn Unit
Offered by
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Safe Newborn Sleep
In this module, we will talk all things infant sleep. The videos will cover what to expect with regard to infant sleep in the first month of life and ways to support and improve infant sleep. We will also review recommendations for safe sleep in infancy, including how to talk with parents about safe sleep and answer common questions.
CAR SEAT SAFETY
In this module, we will learn about child passenger safety for infants and young children. This module will cover basic child passenger safety information and provide some tips to educate caregivers on the correct use of car seats, best practice recommendations, and where to find resources in their community to support transporting a child safely.
TEMPERAMENT AND COLIC
In this module we will learn about temperament which is a way of understanding how a person approaches the world. The module also encourages the learner to consider how different temperamental styles interact and how this can impact the parent-child relationship. The module will review typical infant crying, the importance of coregulation, and strategies for soothing a fussy baby.
BREASTFEEDING AND FORMULA FEEDING
In this module we will help you learn about how to support and advocate for breastfeeding. Breastfeeding has many benefits for mother and baby but unfortunately mothers experience challenging in the early weeks. Key questions can help you figure out what issues need to be addressed. Sore nipples and worries about low milk are main concerns in terms of breastfeeding the early weeks. We will teach you about how to manage engorgement, sleepy feedings, tongue tie and mastitis. Return to work or school can be another obstacle to breastfeeding duration so we will offer some strategies to help you support mothers.
Reviews
- 5 stars84.29%
- 4 stars14.65%
- 3 stars1.04%
TOP REVIEWS FROM GUIDANCE TO KEEP NEWBORN BABIES SAFE AND HEALTHY
excellent teachers. Contents are very good. I like it. nice to hear the classes.
We should support moms and babys in their first days after thy baby born and keep newborn babies safe and healthy
Informative course, ideal for parents. Provides also useful information for guiding parents as a healthcare provider.
great course, loved it ps. although the stanford link listed in week 4 is a dead link
About the Newborn Baby Care Specialization
A newborn baby is an amazing beautiful life filled with hope. Unfortunately, many babies die or experience preventable harm even in 21st century. It is imperative that babies who are born healthy get off to a healthy start in the first month of life. There are some easy tenets of care to implement that help ensure that babies and families get off to a healthy start no matter where they are in the world. In this specialization learners will acquire the skills necessary for newborn baby care to optimize their health in the hours, days and weeks after they are born.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.