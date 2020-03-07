About this Course

2,363 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Newborn Baby Care Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Newborn Baby Care Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

POST-PARTUM DEPRESSION

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 24 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

CARE PROVIDING, FAMILY SUPPORT, AND FATHERHOOD

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

EARLY BONDING, RELATIONSHIP BONDING, AND KANGAROOING

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

FINAL SKILLS VIDEO: NEWBORN ASSESSMENT

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min), 5 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SUPPORTING PARENTS OF A NEWBORN BABY

View all reviews

About the Newborn Baby Care Specialization

Newborn Baby Care

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder