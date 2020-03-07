In this course, you will learn some core components in supporting parents of newborn babies. The Supporting Parents of Newborn Babies Course will teach you best practices for what to expect in the newborn exam and how to best support parents, partners, and other caregivers. This course examines post-partum depression, early bonding, and touch. This course introduces the important role of supportive partners and parents, in varied households, and what that support looks like. With every household as different, how can we effectively provide support as partners, fathers, co-parents, grandparents, and other guardians? As example, what are special considerations in adoption? We wrap the Newborn Baby Care four course specialization with a guest appearance by a newborn baby, and a live Skills examination performed by course instructor, Dr. Mary Kohn.
Christine GoldMD, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Medical Director UCH Well Newborn Unit
University of Colorado System
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
POST-PARTUM DEPRESSION
In this module we will learn about maternal and paternal mood concerns that can occur after the birth of a baby. The module will review a continuum of concerns ranging from very typical mood disruptions in the first few weeks after birth, called baby blues, to more serious issues such as pregnancy-related depression and anxiety. The learner will receive an introduction into preventative techniques new parents can use to protect their mood as well as common interventions that can be effective in treating pregnancy-related mood concerns.
CARE PROVIDING, FAMILY SUPPORT, AND FATHERHOOD
In this module, we will learn unique challenges same-sex coupled partners face in parenting a newborn and the ways they support each other. We will also learn some ways that providers can support same-sex parents.
EARLY BONDING, RELATIONSHIP BONDING, AND KANGAROOING
This module presents critical information about establishing relationships with newborns. This module will teach you about the significance of early relationships on lifelong health and development. We will learn about bonding and attachment and the impact of adverse experiences and environments on brain development and newborn and young child well-being. We will also identify what parents and caregivers can do to enhance relationships and support newborn well-being, including kangarooing or skin-to-skin care.
FINAL SKILLS VIDEO: NEWBORN ASSESSMENT
In this final module, we observe and participate in a Skills Video which demonstrates an actual in-hospital examination of our guest star newborn. The first portion features Anne Behring weighing and measuring the newborn baby. Growth parameters, the measurements of babies weight, length and head circumference, are important indicators of their well-being. In this module, Anne Behring, a nurse with decades of experience in the care of newborns will demonstrate the techniques necessary for accurate measurement. In order to evaluate if the measurements are appropriate for the newborn, one must be certain about the gestational age. Ms. Behring will also demonstrate the Ballard Exam for assessment of gestational age.
