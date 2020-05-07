Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Supporting Parents of a Newborn Baby by University of Colorado System

About the Course

In this course, you will learn some core components in supporting parents of newborn babies. The Supporting Parents of Newborn Babies Course will teach you best practices for what to expect in the newborn exam and how to best support parents, partners, and other caregivers. This course examines post-partum depression, early bonding, and touch. This course introduces the important role of supportive partners and parents, in varied households, and what that support looks like. With every household as different, how can we effectively provide support as partners, fathers, co-parents, grandparents, and other guardians? As example, what are special considerations in adoption? We wrap the Newborn Baby Care four course specialization with a guest appearance by a newborn baby, and a live Skills examination performed by course instructor, Dr. Mary Kohn. A newborn baby is an amazing beautiful life filled with hope. There is so much that goes into making sure that babies are born healthy, and so much more to think about after they are born. Whether you are in the health care field, or even a parent, this course is the perfect educational opportunity for you to keep newborn babies healthy in the days and weeks after they are born!...

By rawan N

May 7, 2020

the course was very interesting

thanks for the information

Iand the videos

I am very happy

because I finished it

By Eleni K

Apr 19, 2020

A relatively easy course, with many useful information for parents

By S.Rajalakshmi

Apr 24, 2020

It is a great opportunity for me to learn the new born babies growth and how to support that. Developmental supportive materials are very informative.

By Karmen R

Mar 7, 2020

Great information and loved all the supporting readings.

By VAHEEDA U

Jun 1, 2020

It gave me information about the growth of baby and how to care baby. And also information about the psychological change both in new mother and father.

By Shobha

Sep 2, 2020

Very informative course for both theory and clinical knowledge.

By Krishna D

May 5, 2020

best for parents and health workers .

By Theodoros A

Apr 18, 2020

Very good and informal course

By Sonja I B

Nov 4, 2019

Great information!

By Aedrian A

Jan 26, 2021

This is an excellent follow-up to the preceding courses in the Coursera Specialization where it belongs. Much like the immediately previous/3rd course ("Guidance to Keep Newborn Babies Safe and Healthy"), this course provides recommendations that are directly and highly relevant for caregivers that deal with the day-to-day basis of newborn care without the explicit supervision of the pediatrician. The material empowers caregivers to take care of themselves (so they can optimally take care of the newborn) by seeking help and allows practitioners to understand and give sound advice to caregiver partners.

By Patience N M

Oct 27, 2020

I'M very happy to learn this course ,is really helpful it gave me information about the growth of baby and how to help a new parents to take care a new born

By Simran T

Aug 12, 2020

this course is really helpful to a students who is studying biology and especially to those parents who want to have a baby. thank you so much.

By Mohanie B

Feb 24, 2021

This is a very interesting course. It teaches you a lot. It was fun doing this course. I've learnt a lot from it.

By Panthip B S

Sep 11, 2020

Great Course! Suitable for Healthcare workers, new parents, and people who interesting in Newborn baby care.

By Jenny P M A

Oct 29, 2020

Buenas Tardes

Mi nombre es JENNY MORENOA y este curso me pareció EXCELENTE

Muchas gracias

JENNY MORENO A

By Grete-Stina T

Oct 15, 2020

I learned many new ways how to support new parents. It will be very useful in future. Thank you!

By Juley M

Sep 13, 2020

It was very informative and I learnt a lot on how best to be caregiver to someone with a baby.

By Maja G

Oct 22, 2020

Excellent topics, interesting proffesora, practical and evidence-based information.

By Bardell P

Sep 28, 2020

Lovedit..enjoyable,...easy to understand. I really learnt alot.

By Rodrigo M C d S V

Jun 30, 2020

Wonderful course! I,m so happy! Thank you so much!!

By BEYZA S

Apr 29, 2021

Thank you so much!! it was an amazing course!!

By Julevi P B

Nov 28, 2020

Excellent! I learned a lot!

By Kumaran V

Jul 25, 2020

Excellent course

By Drpiyush k

May 23, 2020

Excellent course

By sangithaa v G

Jun 28, 2020

Good

