Oct 26, 2020
I'M very happy to learn this course ,is really helpful it gave me information about the growth of baby and how to help a new parents to take care a new born
May 31, 2020
It gave me information about the growth of baby and how to care baby. And also information about the psychological change both in new mother and father.
By rawan N•
May 7, 2020
the course was very interesting
thanks for the information
I am very happy
because I finished it
By Eleni K•
Apr 19, 2020
A relatively easy course, with many useful information for parents
By S.Rajalakshmi•
Apr 24, 2020
It is a great opportunity for me to learn the new born babies growth and how to support that. Developmental supportive materials are very informative.
By Karmen R•
Mar 7, 2020
Great information and loved all the supporting readings.
By VAHEEDA U•
Jun 1, 2020
By Shobha•
Sep 2, 2020
Very informative course for both theory and clinical knowledge.
By Krishna D•
May 5, 2020
best for parents and health workers .
By Theodoros A•
Apr 18, 2020
Very good and informal course
By Sonja I B•
Nov 4, 2019
Great information!
By Aedrian A•
Jan 26, 2021
This is an excellent follow-up to the preceding courses in the Coursera Specialization where it belongs. Much like the immediately previous/3rd course ("Guidance to Keep Newborn Babies Safe and Healthy"), this course provides recommendations that are directly and highly relevant for caregivers that deal with the day-to-day basis of newborn care without the explicit supervision of the pediatrician. The material empowers caregivers to take care of themselves (so they can optimally take care of the newborn) by seeking help and allows practitioners to understand and give sound advice to caregiver partners.
By Patience N M•
Oct 27, 2020
By Simran T•
Aug 12, 2020
this course is really helpful to a students who is studying biology and especially to those parents who want to have a baby. thank you so much.
By Mohanie B•
Feb 24, 2021
This is a very interesting course. It teaches you a lot. It was fun doing this course. I've learnt a lot from it.
By Panthip B S•
Sep 11, 2020
Great Course! Suitable for Healthcare workers, new parents, and people who interesting in Newborn baby care.
By Jenny P M A•
Oct 29, 2020
Buenas Tardes
Mi nombre es JENNY MORENOA y este curso me pareció EXCELENTE
Muchas gracias
JENNY MORENO A
By Grete-Stina T•
Oct 15, 2020
I learned many new ways how to support new parents. It will be very useful in future. Thank you!
By Juley M•
Sep 13, 2020
It was very informative and I learnt a lot on how best to be caregiver to someone with a baby.
By Maja G•
Oct 22, 2020
Excellent topics, interesting proffesora, practical and evidence-based information.
By Bardell P•
Sep 28, 2020
Lovedit..enjoyable,...easy to understand. I really learnt alot.
By Rodrigo M C d S V•
Jun 30, 2020
Wonderful course! I,m so happy! Thank you so much!!
By BEYZA S•
Apr 29, 2021
Thank you so much!! it was an amazing course!!
By Julevi P B•
Nov 28, 2020
Excellent! I learned a lot!
By Kumaran V•
Jul 25, 2020
Excellent course
By Drpiyush k•
May 23, 2020
Excellent course
By sangithaa v G•
Jun 28, 2020
Good