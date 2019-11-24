Chevron Left
In your previous 2 courses, you learned some medical interventions and skills to keep newborns healthy in the days and weeks after they have been born.  In this course, you will learn some key things that parents will need to do to keep their babies safe and healthy. The Guidance to Keep Newborn Babies Safe and Healthy Course will teach you best practices for how your baby will spend most of their day: eating, sleeping, and sometimes crying. Parents need to understand how to optimize nutrition, how to create a safe and happy sleep environment, how to safely transport their baby in their car, and how to respond to their baby’s crying. A newborn baby is an amazing beautiful life filled with hope.  There is so much that goes into making sure that babies are born healthy, and so much more to think about after they are born.  Whether you are in the health care field, or even a parent, this course is the perfect educational opportunity for you to keep newborn babies healthy in the days and weeks after they are born!...

GA

May 16, 2020

it was good and had lots of information. the only thing would be if the instructor would use a different tone in her voice.

AA

Mar 19, 2021

We should support moms and babys in their first days after thy baby born and keep newborn babies safe and healthy

By Artem R

Nov 24, 2019

Good and practical course for first-time parents. Easy to follow and well structured.

By Ditari S

Nov 29, 2019

useful for pregnant mothers!

By Priyanka N P

May 16, 2020

Nic one I really njoyed to learn maternity hood. Thank you

By Aedrian A

Jan 25, 2021

As a medical student, I learned a lot of uniquely new concepts and recommendations from this course. I think that most of the content of this offering, while extremely important, are not given proper attention for pediatric teaching purposes and, at best, only mentioned in passing. The material is particularly relevant to caregivers as they will face these issues most likely in the physical absence of a medical professional.

By Simran T

Aug 13, 2020

This course is actually really helpful to those mothers who are not able to feed their babies and also cant understand about how to breastfeed their baby.

this course really help to know the safety of the baby.

but i m still confused in one thing that , why breast milk of mother is stored in refrigerator if she can breastfeed baby. please help me in this question.

By Ghada H A

May 17, 2020

it was good and had lots of information. the only thing would be if the instructor would use a different tone in her voice.

By Aline A

Mar 20, 2021

We should support moms and babys in their first days after thy baby born and keep newborn babies safe and healthy

By Jenny P M A

Oct 29, 2020

Buenas Tardes

Mi nombre es JENNY MORENO A y este curso me pareció EXCELENTE

Muchas Gracias

JENNY MORENO A

By Panthip B S

Jul 22, 2020

Very Good Course!! also suitable for a new mother who wants to learn more about her newborn baby.

By John J

Dec 18, 2020

great course, loved it

ps. although the stanford link listed in week 4 is a dead link

By Grete-Stina T

Oct 19, 2020

Lots of great information for new parents. Recommending highly if you are expecting

By Sharada

May 14, 2020

excellent teachers. Contents are very good. I like it. nice to hear the classes.

By Yaroma C Y

Apr 7, 2021

Thank you for the opportunity. I learn a lot of informations. Keep it up!

By Nedaa H M

Mar 26, 2020

It was totally beneficial to me as I gained a lot of information

By Bạn L V

Aug 17, 2020

Very helpful to gain knowledge about babies care

By Maja G

Oct 23, 2020

Very informative, practical and interesting!

By Andrea O L

Dec 1, 2020

I loved it, it helps a lot for everyone!

By sarika p s

Jul 28, 2020

very Good and Informative course.

By magdalena g m

Sep 22, 2020

very practical and professional

By Onomhen

Apr 9, 2020

Great course . So much learnt .

By Julevi P B

Nov 28, 2020

I learned a lot! Thank you!

By JOHN B P

Mar 6, 2019

It is a fantastic course

By Ketty V

Aug 2, 2020

Wonderful way to learn!

By Nimco N

Oct 17, 2020

I was enjoyed.

Thank u

