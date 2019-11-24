GA
May 16, 2020
it was good and had lots of information. the only thing would be if the instructor would use a different tone in her voice.
AA
Mar 19, 2021
We should support moms and babys in their first days after thy baby born and keep newborn babies safe and healthy
By Artem R•
Nov 24, 2019
Good and practical course for first-time parents. Easy to follow and well structured.
By Ditari S•
Nov 29, 2019
useful for pregnant mothers!
By Priyanka N P•
May 16, 2020
Nic one I really njoyed to learn maternity hood. Thank you
By Aedrian A•
Jan 25, 2021
As a medical student, I learned a lot of uniquely new concepts and recommendations from this course. I think that most of the content of this offering, while extremely important, are not given proper attention for pediatric teaching purposes and, at best, only mentioned in passing. The material is particularly relevant to caregivers as they will face these issues most likely in the physical absence of a medical professional.
By Simran T•
Aug 13, 2020
This course is actually really helpful to those mothers who are not able to feed their babies and also cant understand about how to breastfeed their baby.
this course really help to know the safety of the baby.
but i m still confused in one thing that , why breast milk of mother is stored in refrigerator if she can breastfeed baby. please help me in this question.
By Ghada H A•
May 17, 2020
By Aline A•
Mar 20, 2021
By Jenny P M A•
Oct 29, 2020
Buenas Tardes
Mi nombre es JENNY MORENO A y este curso me pareció EXCELENTE
Muchas Gracias
JENNY MORENO A
By Panthip B S•
Jul 22, 2020
Very Good Course!! also suitable for a new mother who wants to learn more about her newborn baby.
By John J•
Dec 18, 2020
great course, loved it
ps. although the stanford link listed in week 4 is a dead link
By Grete-Stina T•
Oct 19, 2020
Lots of great information for new parents. Recommending highly if you are expecting
By Sharada•
May 14, 2020
excellent teachers. Contents are very good. I like it. nice to hear the classes.
By Yaroma C Y•
Apr 7, 2021
Thank you for the opportunity. I learn a lot of informations. Keep it up!
By Nedaa H M•
Mar 26, 2020
It was totally beneficial to me as I gained a lot of information
By Bạn L V•
Aug 17, 2020
Very helpful to gain knowledge about babies care
By Maja G•
Oct 23, 2020
Very informative, practical and interesting!
By Andrea O L•
Dec 1, 2020
I loved it, it helps a lot for everyone!
By sarika p s•
Jul 28, 2020
very Good and Informative course.
By magdalena g m•
Sep 22, 2020
very practical and professional
By Onomhen•
Apr 9, 2020
Great course . So much learnt .
By Julevi P B•
Nov 28, 2020
I learned a lot! Thank you!
By JOHN B P•
Mar 6, 2019
It is a fantastic course
By Ketty V•
Aug 2, 2020
Wonderful way to learn!
By Nimco N•
Oct 17, 2020
I was enjoyed.
Thank u