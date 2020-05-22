EK
Apr 18, 2020
The tests are useful but also a bit demanding, so study well before you take them. Really liked the whole procedure, made me revise what I've learned at this course
AA
Jul 25, 2020
The course was very good and the professors were excellent they explained it very well
By Cheyenne M•
May 22, 2020
Great course, really gets in depth with the care and assessments that newborns require. I would have given this particular course 5/5 stars, but the only thing that became difficult was waiting for someone to grade your final assessments and assignments.
By Baraiya s•
Jul 10, 2020
Provides useful knowledge about newborn baby & it was very useful to us..
By Eleni K•
Apr 19, 2020
The tests are useful but also a bit demanding, so study well before you take them. Really liked the whole procedure, made me revise what I've learned at this course
By Mhmmad N•
Jun 11, 2020
It's very important and useful.
By THAMARAISELVI K•
Jul 3, 2020
It's good topic to learning
By Karmen R•
May 20, 2020
Lots of mistakes in the videos I felt should have been caught by an editor and not allowed to be there after the course has been in existence this long. Otherwise, I found the courses very interesting and the capstone did a great job of bringing all the information together.
By Michael G L•
Jul 22, 2020
Excellent course. The assessments were fair. There is some problem with peer review. There are tons of submissions that are blank or very incomplete. It appears a few people are sitting in the peer-review spot to approve these as apart of a scheme. If you do your job as a peer-reviewer, they retaliate and give you zeros over and over again keeping you from passing assignments. This really needs to be cleaned up by Coursera.
The entire Newborn Care sequence of courses is great. Very glad to have done this. I am not a nurse but I learned a lot.
By CHANDNI O•
Jul 10, 2020
I agree that cource and more information
By BEYZA S•
May 3, 2021
I learned sooo much about baby health and care. Thank u so much. I am so happy I completed that course.
By SİBEL A•
Nov 18, 2020
This specialization was quite difficult for me. But I learned everything I need to know.
By Ambika r•
Jul 26, 2020
The course was very good and the professors were excellent they explained it very well
By Shivani P•
Jul 20, 2020
It's very helpful for gain knowledge regarding in the newborn capstone
By David M•
Sep 1, 2020
A very good course that covers all aspects of newborn care.
By Salma S•
Aug 4, 2021
Simply amazing course. Loved it.
By Raneen A A A•
Sep 29, 2020
It's great course
By Dhanalakshmi S S•
Aug 9, 2020
Thank You
By Maria F•
Jan 19, 2021
I liked the assignments, and the recap material, though the grading system is not ideal. Since fellow learners are grading your assignments, many times they give you less points and don't even check properly what you have written. Also, the waiting time is long till someone reviews your assignment.
By RoS*r•
Nov 26, 2020
This is so good to know I finished Newborn Capstone.
It feels Great! I know it was my efforts!
By Luisa M C O•
Sep 25, 2021
Wasted time.