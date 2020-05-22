Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Newborn Capstone by University of Colorado System

Congratulations! You progressed your way through all four of the Newborn Baby Care courses, each with their own focal points on the many dimensions of maintaining newborn health in the first month of life. Now we arrive at a crucial part of your learning –the Newborn Baby Care Capstone- Case Studies, which is your opportunity to take what you have learned and synthesize, integrate, and apply what you know to a series of case studies. Interacting with these real-life scenarios will help you retain the specialization content and be ready to put it into practice in your own care-providing environment. Together we will experience key moments of the courses, this time through the lens of case studies. We will begin with addressing jaundice and performing screenings and assessments covered in Course 1. From there we will consider case studies for both heart and lung health representing Course 2. Then we will enter new territory, the first doctor’s visit once baby has gone home. Here you will bring together elements from Courses 3 and 4, assessing baby and also main care providers. No matter what capacity you do or will provide newborn baby care, the experience of this final capstone course will positively impact your understanding and ability to put that understanding into practice. The newborns, families, and other care providers you engage with will benefit greatly from your efforts. A newborn baby is an amazing beautiful life filled with hope. There is so much that goes into making sure that babies are born healthy, and so much more to think about after they are born. Whether you are in the health care field, or even a parent, this course is the perfect educational opportunity for you to keep newborn babies healthy in the days and weeks after they are born!...

By Cheyenne M

May 22, 2020

Great course, really gets in depth with the care and assessments that newborns require. I would have given this particular course 5/5 stars, but the only thing that became difficult was waiting for someone to grade your final assessments and assignments.

By Baraiya s

Jul 10, 2020

Provides useful knowledge about newborn baby & it was very useful to us..

By Eleni K

Apr 19, 2020

The tests are useful but also a bit demanding, so study well before you take them. Really liked the whole procedure, made me revise what I've learned at this course

By Mhmmad N

Jun 11, 2020

It's very important and useful.

By THAMARAISELVI K

Jul 3, 2020

It's good topic to learning

By Karmen R

May 20, 2020

Lots of mistakes in the videos I felt should have been caught by an editor and not allowed to be there after the course has been in existence this long. Otherwise, I found the courses very interesting and the capstone did a great job of bringing all the information together.

By Michael G L

Jul 22, 2020

Excellent course. The assessments were fair. There is some problem with peer review. There are tons of submissions that are blank or very incomplete. It appears a few people are sitting in the peer-review spot to approve these as apart of a scheme. If you do your job as a peer-reviewer, they retaliate and give you zeros over and over again keeping you from passing assignments. This really needs to be cleaned up by Coursera.

The entire Newborn Care sequence of courses is great. Very glad to have done this. I am not a nurse but I learned a lot.

By CHANDNI O

Jul 10, 2020

I agree that cource and more information

By BEYZA S

May 3, 2021

I learned sooo much about baby health and care. Thank u so much. I am so happy I completed that course.

By SİBEL A

Nov 18, 2020

This specialization was quite difficult for me. But I learned everything I need to know.

By Ambika r

Jul 26, 2020

The course was very good and the professors were excellent they explained it very well

By Shivani P

Jul 20, 2020

It's very helpful for gain knowledge regarding in the newborn capstone

By David M

Sep 1, 2020

A very good course that covers all aspects of newborn care.

By Salma S

Aug 4, 2021

Simply amazing course. Loved it.

By Raneen A A A

Sep 29, 2020

It's great course

By Dhanalakshmi S S

Aug 9, 2020

Thank You

By Maria F

Jan 19, 2021

I liked the assignments, and the recap material, though the grading system is not ideal. Since fellow learners are grading your assignments, many times they give you less points and don't even check properly what you have written. Also, the waiting time is long till someone reviews your assignment.

By RoS*r

Nov 26, 2020

This is so good to know I finished Newborn Capstone.

It feels Great! I know it was my efforts!

By Luisa M C O

Sep 25, 2021

Wasted time.

