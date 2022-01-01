- Cryptosystem
- Cryptographic Hash Function (CRHF)
- Modular Exponentiation
Introduction to Applied Cryptography Specialization
Introduction to Applied Cryptography. Cryptographic methods underpinning cybersecurity.
Each course includes a corresponding learner's project. The projects are designed to help learners objectively evaluate different cryptographic methods as they may be applied to cybersecurity. The project assignments are graded assessments. Learners must earn 100% on the projects to successfully complete this specialization.
No prior experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Classical Cryptosystems and Core Concepts
Welcome to Introduction to Applied Cryptography. Cryptography is an essential component of cybersecurity. The need to protect sensitive information and ensure the integrity of industrial control processes has placed a premium on cybersecurity skills in today’s information technology market. Demand for cybersecurity jobs is expected to rise 6 million globally by 2019, with a projected shortfall of 1.5 million, according to Symantec, the world’s largest security software vendor. According to Forbes, the cybersecurity market is expected to grow from $75 billion in 2015 to $170 billion by 2020. In this specialization, you will learn basic security issues in computer communications, classical cryptographic algorithms, symmetric-key cryptography, public-key cryptography, authentication, and digital signatures. These topics should prove especially useful to you if you are new to cybersecurity Course 1, Classical Cryptosystems, introduces you to basic concepts and terminology related to cryptography and cryptanalysis. It is recommended that you have a basic knowledge of computer science and basic math skills such as algebra and probability.
Mathematical Foundations for Cryptography
Welcome to Course 2 of Introduction to Applied Cryptography. In this course, you will be introduced to basic mathematical principles and functions that form the foundation for cryptographic and cryptanalysis methods. These principles and functions will be helpful in understanding symmetric and asymmetric cryptographic methods examined in Course 3 and Course 4. These topics should prove especially useful to you if you are new to cybersecurity. It is recommended that you have a basic knowledge of computer science and basic math skills such as algebra and probability.
Symmetric Cryptography
Welcome to Symmetric Cryptography!
Asymmetric Cryptography and Key Management
Welcome to Asymmetric Cryptography and Key Management!
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
