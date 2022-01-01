About this Specialization

Cryptography is an essential component of cybersecurity. The need to protect sensitive information and ensure the integrity of industrial control processes has placed a premium on cybersecurity skills in today’s information technology market. Demand for cybersecurity jobs is expected to rise 6 million globally by 2019, with a projected shortfall of 1.5 million, according to Symantec, the world’s largest security software vendor. According to Forbes, the cybersecurity market is expected to grow from $75 billion in 2015 to $170 billion by 2020. In this specialization, students will learn basic security issues in computer communications, classical cryptographic algorithms, symmetric-key cryptography, public-key cryptography, authentication, and digital signatures. These topics should prove useful to those who are new to cybersecurity, and those with some experience.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

Classical Cryptosystems and Core Concepts

4.6
stars
370 ratings
82 reviews
Course 2

Course 2

Mathematical Foundations for Cryptography

4.6
stars
296 ratings
56 reviews
Course 3

Course 3

Symmetric Cryptography

4.6
stars
223 ratings
39 reviews
Course 4

Course 4

Asymmetric Cryptography and Key Management

4.7
stars
233 ratings
29 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado System

