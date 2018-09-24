This course will examine the drinking water and electricity infrastructures, and various policies that have been developed to help guide and strengthen their cybersecurity programs. The drinking water and electricity infrastructures are two of fourteen subsectors comprising what are known as "lifeline infrastructure". The 2013 National Infrastructure Protection Plan identifies four lifeline infrastructure sectors: 1) water, 2) energy, 3) transportation, and 4) communications. These sectors are designated "lifeline" because many other infrastructures depend upon them. The drinking water subsector is part of the water sector, and the electricity subsector is part of the energy sector. Both subsectors are overseen by the Department of Homeland Security National Protection and Programs Directorate which manages the DHS National Infrastructure Protection Program. The NIPP employs a five-step continuous improvement program called the Risk Management Framework. NIPP implementation is overseen by DHS-designated Sector-Specific Agencies staffed by various Federal departments. The Sector-Specific Agencies work in voluntary cooperation with industry representatives to apply the Risk Management Framework and document results in corresponding Sector-Specific Plans. The program began in 2007 and the most recent Sector-Specific Plans were published in 2016. In February 2013, President Obama issued Executive 13636 directing the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop a voluntary set of recommendations for strengthening infrastructure cybersecurity measures. EO13636 also asked Federal agencies with regulating authority to make a recommendation whether the NIST Cybersecurity Framework should be made mandatory. The Environmental Protection Agency who is both the SSA and regulatory authority for the drinking water subsector recommended voluntary application of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. The Department of Energy who is both the SSA and regulatory authority for the electricity subsector replied that it was already implementing the Electricity Subsector Cybersecurity Capability Maturity Model, which indeed was what the NIST Cybersecurity Framework was based on. The Department of Energy, though, recommended voluntary application of the ES-C2M2. This module will examine both the drinking water and electricity lifeline infrastructure subsectors, and elements and application of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and ES-C2M2.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 5: Water Infrastructure & NIST Cybersecurity Framework
In this module we will examine the drinking water subsector and the NIST Cybersecurity Framework for strengthening this infrastructure's cybersecurity practices.
Module 6: Applied NIST Cybersecurity Framework
In this module we will take a closer look at the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and apply its tenets to different hypothetical situations. Also included in this module is course exam #3. Good luck!
Module 7: Electricity Infrastructure & ES-C2M2
In this module we will examine the North American electric grid and the Electricity Subsector Cyber Capability Maturity Model for strengthening this infrastructure's cybersecurity practices.
Module 8: Applied ES-C2M2
In this module we will take a closer look at the Electricity Subsector Cyber Capability Maturity Model and apply its tenets to different hypothetical situations. Also included in this module is course exam #4 and related project assignment. Good luck!
TOP REVIEWS FROM CYBERSECURITY POLICY FOR WATER AND ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURES
Solid overview and practical application/ examples of how to maintain cybersecurity.
Excellent overview of Cybersecurity as it pertains to the water and electricity parts of North American Infrastructure.
The lectures are condensed, intriguing and very educational.
very useful course i really thankful university
About the Homeland Security and Cybersecurity Specialization
Homeland security is about safeguarding the United States from domestic catastrophic destruction. Cybersecurity has emerged as a priority homeland security concern because a coordinated cyber attack against critical infrastructure could result in the worst catastrophe in the nation’s history. This specialization examines the cybersecurity problem, and takes a close look at what is being done to safeguard the United States from domestic catastrophic destruction by cyber attack. At the conclusion of this course, we hope learners grasp the central message that cybersecurity is essential to critical infrastructure protection, which is essential to homeland security, which is about safeguarding the United States from domestic catastrophic destruction.
