Chevron Left
Back to Cybersecurity Policy for Water and Electricity Infrastructures

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cybersecurity Policy for Water and Electricity Infrastructures by University of Colorado System

4.6
stars
162 ratings
43 reviews

About the Course

This course will examine the drinking water and electricity infrastructures, and various policies that have been developed to help guide and strengthen their cybersecurity programs. The drinking water and electricity infrastructures are two of fourteen subsectors comprising what are known as "lifeline infrastructure". The 2013 National Infrastructure Protection Plan identifies four lifeline infrastructure sectors: 1) water, 2) energy, 3) transportation, and 4) communications. These sectors are designated "lifeline" because many other infrastructures depend upon them. The drinking water subsector is part of the water sector, and the electricity subsector is part of the energy sector. Both subsectors are overseen by the Department of Homeland Security National Protection and Programs Directorate which manages the DHS National Infrastructure Protection Program. The NIPP employs a five-step continuous improvement program called the Risk Management Framework. NIPP implementation is overseen by DHS-designated Sector-Specific Agencies staffed by various Federal departments. The Sector-Specific Agencies work in voluntary cooperation with industry representatives to apply the Risk Management Framework and document results in corresponding Sector-Specific Plans. The program began in 2007 and the most recent Sector-Specific Plans were published in 2016. In February 2013, President Obama issued Executive 13636 directing the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop a voluntary set of recommendations for strengthening infrastructure cybersecurity measures. EO13636 also asked Federal agencies with regulating authority to make a recommendation whether the NIST Cybersecurity Framework should be made mandatory. The Environmental Protection Agency who is both the SSA and regulatory authority for the drinking water subsector recommended voluntary application of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. The Department of Energy who is both the SSA and regulatory authority for the electricity subsector replied that it was already implementing the Electricity Subsector Cybersecurity Capability Maturity Model, which indeed was what the NIST Cybersecurity Framework was based on. The Department of Energy, though, recommended voluntary application of the ES-C2M2. This module will examine both the drinking water and electricity lifeline infrastructure subsectors, and elements and application of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and ES-C2M2....

Top reviews

BK

Nov 23, 2017

This course was very instructive. Teaching materials was good and very understanding for any one who is ready to learn . Never regretted taking this course . Am grateful

TR

Sep 6, 2020

Great and in depth overview of the cyber security challenges and best practices to minimize any attack by threat actors.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 45 Reviews for Cybersecurity Policy for Water and Electricity Infrastructures

By Stephen H

Sep 25, 2018

Excellent overview of Cybersecurity as it pertains to the water and electricity parts of North American Infrastructure.

By Muhammad S Z

Mar 10, 2019

Excellent course related to the subject of Cybersecurity application in Water and Electricity Infrastructures

By Paul R V

May 18, 2020

Most of the time, when you think about cybersecurity, you think about hackers, cyberattacks, malware, but you don't stop to think about security specialists protecting critical assets and infrastructures. This course helps you understand about being as safe as possible understanding security domains and processes.

By Michael L

Aug 31, 2017

This course offers an easy-to-digest introductory survey of cybersecurity surrounding the water and electricity critical infrastructures. It's just detailed enough to be interesting and informative without being so esoteric and involved as to disincent somebody from continuing on in the field. Good job.

By Ignacio V

Oct 1, 2020

Exelente curso de política de ciberseguridad para las infraestructuras del agua y Electricidad, como dices es para principiantes pero es la base para tener todo el conocimiento posible, muy bien redactado y todo indicado en orden cronológico para el mejor aprendizaje, excelente servicio ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

By Bright K

Nov 24, 2017

This course was very instructive. Teaching materials was good and very understanding for any one who is ready to learn . Never regretted taking this course . Am grateful

By Tiago R

Sep 7, 2020

Great and in depth overview of the cyber security challenges and best practices to minimize any attack by threat actors.

By Tan J F

Oct 5, 2018

Really tough, not easy but worthwhile. It really helps boost the nation's security. Great course!

By Michael K F

Apr 4, 2020

Very interesting and I know have a better grasp of cyber security for water and electric plants

By Blake B

Oct 7, 2020

I loved taking this class. It was challenging but the instructor made it easy to understand.

By Lyssandra A

Dec 8, 2018

Solid overview and practical application/ examples of how to maintain cybersecurity.

By Josh D

Apr 28, 2020

Great instruction on the models, wouldn't get it at all looking at it by myself!

By Kevin R C

Jun 30, 2019

I love how this course challenges your critical thinking and assessment skills.

By AGBOLI Y S

Jan 24, 2021

This course opened my eyes and helped be aware of things I did not know before

By Ana P

Sep 16, 2018

Interesting, thank you so much to the instructor for instructing Ana Pelayo.

By Adrian G

Jan 25, 2019

The lectures are condensed, intriguing and very educational.

By Edgar A

Sep 17, 2017

Highly recommended for anyone looking to understand DHS.

By AKKI T

Jun 29, 2020

very useful course

i really thankful university

By Dr. S D A

Sep 9, 2020

Very difficult and amazing course. Good job

By Jay C

Jan 24, 2018

very professional course and teacher.

By M. A K

May 23, 2020

Very Hard course, but learned a lot

By Charles J

Aug 8, 2019

Hard, challenging, but worthwhile.

By OTAVIO L R M

Jan 16, 2018

extremely interesting and useful

By Ronnie A G

Nov 2, 2017

Great source of information!!!

By Winston A W

Dec 11, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder