BK
Nov 23, 2017
This course was very instructive. Teaching materials was good and very understanding for any one who is ready to learn . Never regretted taking this course . Am grateful
TR
Sep 6, 2020
Great and in depth overview of the cyber security challenges and best practices to minimize any attack by threat actors.
By Stephen H•
Sep 25, 2018
Excellent overview of Cybersecurity as it pertains to the water and electricity parts of North American Infrastructure.
By Muhammad S Z•
Mar 10, 2019
Excellent course related to the subject of Cybersecurity application in Water and Electricity Infrastructures
By Paul R V•
May 18, 2020
Most of the time, when you think about cybersecurity, you think about hackers, cyberattacks, malware, but you don't stop to think about security specialists protecting critical assets and infrastructures. This course helps you understand about being as safe as possible understanding security domains and processes.
By Michael L•
Aug 31, 2017
This course offers an easy-to-digest introductory survey of cybersecurity surrounding the water and electricity critical infrastructures. It's just detailed enough to be interesting and informative without being so esoteric and involved as to disincent somebody from continuing on in the field. Good job.
By Ignacio V•
Oct 1, 2020
Exelente curso de política de ciberseguridad para las infraestructuras del agua y Electricidad, como dices es para principiantes pero es la base para tener todo el conocimiento posible, muy bien redactado y todo indicado en orden cronológico para el mejor aprendizaje, excelente servicio ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
By Bright K•
Nov 24, 2017
By Tiago R•
Sep 7, 2020
By Tan J F•
Oct 5, 2018
Really tough, not easy but worthwhile. It really helps boost the nation's security. Great course!
By Michael K F•
Apr 4, 2020
Very interesting and I know have a better grasp of cyber security for water and electric plants
By Blake B•
Oct 7, 2020
I loved taking this class. It was challenging but the instructor made it easy to understand.
By Lyssandra A•
Dec 8, 2018
Solid overview and practical application/ examples of how to maintain cybersecurity.
By Josh D•
Apr 28, 2020
Great instruction on the models, wouldn't get it at all looking at it by myself!
By Kevin R C•
Jun 30, 2019
I love how this course challenges your critical thinking and assessment skills.
By AGBOLI Y S•
Jan 24, 2021
This course opened my eyes and helped be aware of things I did not know before
By Ana P•
Sep 16, 2018
Interesting, thank you so much to the instructor for instructing Ana Pelayo.
By Adrian G•
Jan 25, 2019
The lectures are condensed, intriguing and very educational.
By Edgar A•
Sep 17, 2017
Highly recommended for anyone looking to understand DHS.
By AKKI T•
Jun 29, 2020
very useful course
i really thankful university
By Dr. S D A•
Sep 9, 2020
Very difficult and amazing course. Good job
By Jay C•
Jan 24, 2018
very professional course and teacher.
By M. A K•
May 23, 2020
Very Hard course, but learned a lot
By Charles J•
Aug 8, 2019
Hard, challenging, but worthwhile.
By OTAVIO L R M•
Jan 16, 2018
extremely interesting and useful
By Ronnie A G•
Nov 2, 2017
Great source of information!!!
By Winston A W•
Dec 11, 2020
Excellent, thank you.