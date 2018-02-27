About this Course

4,602 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(2,637 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introduction to Medieval Spain and Coexistence (418-711 CE)

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min), 28 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

DEVELOPING DYNAMIC CULTURES: ISLAMIC AL-ANDALUS AND JEWISH SEFARAD (711-1212 CE)

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 56 min), 16 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Forging A Christian Future: Christian Spain (711-1212 CE) and the Castilian Ascent In Spain (1212-1347 CE)

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 41 min), 16 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Creating Conversos and Rejecting Religious Diversity: Catholic Spain (1347-1502 CE)

6 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 124 min), 20 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM COEXISTENCE IN MEDIEVAL SPAIN: JEWS, CHRISTIANS, AND MUSLIMS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder