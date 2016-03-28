About this Course

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Yeshiva University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Why the Arch of Titus Matters

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

The Arch of Titus as a Work of Art

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 33 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

The Arch of Titus in History

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

The Arch of Titus from Antiquity to the Modern Era

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 61 min)

