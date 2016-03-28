The Arch of Titus: Rome and the Menorah explores one of the most significant Roman monuments to survive from antiquity, from the perspectives of Roman, Jewish and later Christian history and art. The Arch of Titus commemorates the destruction of Jerusalem by the emperor Titus in 70 CE, an event of pivotal importance for the history of the Roman Empire, of Judaism, of Christianity and of modern nationalism.
Now in its second century, Yeshiva University is the oldest and most comprehensive educational institution under Jewish auspices in America. It is an independent university that ranks among the nation's leading academic research institutions and, reflecting the time-honored tradition of Torah Umadda -- where Judaic and secular words intersect-- provides the highest quality Jewish and secular education of any Jewish university in the world.
Why the Arch of Titus Matters
This module introduces the Arch of Titus and the larger themes of the course. Students will begin to view the Arch from the perspectives of Roman and Jewish history, of the victors and the vanquished, and the continuing history of this artifact. They will be sensitized to the presence of imagery related to the Arch in the larger culture, and be able to identity some of that imagery.
The Arch of Titus as a Work of Art
This module explores the Arch of Titus as an artifact. Students will learn to look closely at this and other historical monuments in order to draw out the meanings of its iconography. They will see the Arch and especially its carved relief panels through selected refracting lenses.
The Arch of Titus in History
Roman and Talmudic sources on Titus's triumphal parade in 71 CE will be the focus of this module. Students will read these ancient texts critically and assess the historical value for understanding the Arch and its later reception.
The Arch of Titus from Antiquity to the Modern Era
Students will explore Jewish and Christian perspectives of the Arch and be able to explain how these perceptions affected their experience and interpretation of this artifact. Conversations with scholars and museum "visits" demonstrate a broad range of contemporary perspectives on the Arch and the continued significance of its iconography.
I learned alot about this class. I would like to thank the instructor for a wonderful job and experience learning from them.
Fabulous course I learnt so much more about the symbolics behind the carvings on the Arch
Interesting and inciteful. Dr. Fine is an excellent instructor! Thank you, sir. I hope you will present more classes from Yeshiva University!
Arch of Titus give me deeper understanding about Roman architecture, Hebrew historical and sociological context after the destruction of Jerusalem circa 70 AD
