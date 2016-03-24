About this Course

University of Arizona

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to 'Roman Art and Archaeology'

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 7 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

The Early Romans and Their Ancestors (ca. 1000 - 500 BCE)

4 hours to complete
29 videos (Total 100 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

The Roman Republic's Rise and Fall (509 - 31 BCE)

5 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 124 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Augustus and the Early Roman Empire (31 BCE - 1st century CE)

5 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 152 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

