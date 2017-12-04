About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Art History
  • Art
  • History
  • Mythology
University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Welcome to the Course

Week 2

Principles of Egyptian Art

Week 3

The Basics of the Language of Ancient Egypt: Hieroglyphs

Week 4

Egyptian Magic

