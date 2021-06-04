History of Ancient Egypt. Before and after the Pharaohs: From the birth of the State (c. 3000 BCE) to the early Christian communities (4th century CE).
Egypt before and after pharaohs.Sapienza University of Rome
Sapienza University of Rome
Sapienza University of Rome, founded in 1303 by Pope Boniface VIII, is the oldest University in Rome and the largest in Europe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
This module aims to briefly analyze Egyptian history from the birth of the State to the Old Kingdom
Week 2
This module aims to briefly analyze Egyptian history from the Middle Kingdom to the New Kingdom
Week 3
This module aims to briefly analyze Egyptian history from during the Late Period and the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb
Week 4
This module aims to briefly analyze Egyptian history from Alexander the Great to the early Christian communities of Late Antiquity
TOP REVIEWS FROM EGYPT BEFORE AND AFTER PHARAOHS.
Some of the material is sped through a little too fast, but overall such an informative course that gives you a new perspective on the timeline of Ancient Egypt!
This course moves along at a fast pace yet covers in much detail the main points and figures where this knowledge came from. I found it very informative and quite inclusive.
Wonderfully detailed course. A pleasure to learn through!
Really enjoyed the quick course. Amazed that so much was able to be covered, although briefly, in such a short time. Thank You
