DH
Apr 18, 2022
This course moves along at a fast pace yet covers in much detail the main points and figures where this knowledge came from. I found it very informative and quite inclusive.
TS
Jan 27, 2022
Really enjoyed the quick course. Amazed that so much was able to be covered, although briefly, in such a short time. Thank You
By David K•
Oct 22, 2021
A well-presented course giving a good concise introduction to ancient Egypt.
By Abbie E•
Feb 28, 2022
Excellent. A lot of information presented in succinct manner.
By Patrick C•
Jun 5, 2021
Wonderfully detailed course. A pleasure to learn through!
By BoumTAC•
Jun 25, 2021
really great but unfortunately too short !
By Nancy H•
Feb 7, 2022
I really enjoy this course! Thank you!
By Jeffrey G•
Mar 7, 2022
A very interesting and informative
By Leslie D L•
May 11, 2022
It was great lecture!
By Chamod R•
Apr 2, 2022
its a great one
By KYLE R M•
Sep 11, 2021
learn a lot
By Jo A B•
Feb 5, 2022
The material was interesting and very well organized. As i native Englisg speaker, I found it a bit disturbing the English dubbing while the Italian could be heard at the same time. I would have prefered a transcript in English. Having short courses is a wonderful idea.
By Kevin M•
Aug 16, 2021
Some of the material is sped through a little too fast, but overall such an informative course that gives you a new perspective on the timeline of Ancient Egypt!
By dalfo 1•
Sep 20, 2021
muchas gracias me resulto muy llevadero y muy claro en los conceptos
By John C•
Jan 13, 2022
Very informative
By Rachel P•
May 17, 2022
This course was interesting but I have to take stars off because of a few matters; the pace of the voice over was fast - too fast - to fully take in everything that was being said, so each video had to be watched multiple times in order to take the quiz. However, I recognize that this is a downside to having a translation voiceover in videos that pack in as much information as these ones did. I also think the translation should be reviewed because there were a few times when what was said was clearly incorrect (such as an instance in which something was said to be millions of years old, which I can only assume was meant to be "millenia" instead of "millions" as even the conciderable span of Egyptian history is not typically measured in millions), and the information shown on the screen and what was said did not match (such as the section where the Lybian Dynasty, noted on the video as Dynasty 22, was said as Dynasty 21, and this was one of the questions on the quiz).
By Pavel M•
Feb 4, 2022
I´m just in the middle of the course and I have to say I am not satisfied. Of course, I will finish the course, it´s not my style to abandon what I´ve begun, but this course has many disadvantages/mistakes. 1. the professor speaks too fast and you have to stop it every time to make notes 2. there are facts and facts only - no deep thinking needed here - the potential of university-level history is not present here. 3. the quizzes are also just about historical facts, just remembering, no thinking required.