Jul 10, 2020
This was an incredibly detailed course that provided an in-depth and interesting view of ancient Egypt. I would highly recommend this as an essential course for those interested in Egypt's history.
Feb 1, 2022
Absolutely great course, by an expert in his field, dr. David Silverman.\n\nOnly minor downside of this great course was the fact, that the credits at the end of each clip was taking very long.
By Jiayang T•
Apr 8, 2018
This course focuses more on architect, art and language of Egypt, which are all rarely mentioned in other Egypt introducing class. Egypt culture and history is really fascinating!
By Michael G L•
May 28, 2020
Excellent and well constructed. I learned a great deal. I would not have found this without the course. I also appreciate the fact that this course DOES NOT make use of peer-reviewed assignments. Those are annoying, are poorly graded, and often get stuck when a course has few enrollments. The assessments are strictly quizzes.
By Mark C•
Mar 21, 2020
I took these 2 courses after visiting the Penn Museum. It certainly makes me want to revisit that museum again and again! This is a great course to learn about Ancient Egypt.
By Simrah N•
Apr 30, 2020
David P. Silverman explains everything in such vivid detail that the entire course I felt as if I was in Egypt walking across the remains of the old burial sites. He is brilliant and I am thankful that I could take a course under his guidance and especially from himself.
By Tihana I•
Apr 30, 2019
Very interestingly presented, with a lot of photos. I also loved the story of the discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb, it was like watching a really tense show. :) Thank you, Dr. Silverman, you've taught me a lot.
By David K•
Dec 2, 2017
This is a very interesting and enjoyable course, and an excellent companion to Professor Silverman's first course, Introduction to Ancient Egypt and its Civilization.
By A S•
Sep 20, 2019
Excellent course, very interesting topic and very well-presented. I would recommend this course to anyone interested in Egyptian history, art, and archaeology.
By Kelly-Anne G•
May 14, 2019
Very informative and easy to follow. Would recommend to anyone looking to learn about Ancient Egyptians.
By Luca F•
Dec 4, 2020
A great online free course on Egypt, with the contribution of Dr. Silverman. I enjoyed listening to his knowledge and the very interesting content of each lesson. Also the writing part where Dr. Silverman was explaining Hieroglyphs. The tests allow you to learn from your mistakes and get a better score. Which is an attitude I like when it comes to instruction. The purpose of learning has nothing to do with time during a test, or making you guilty, that way you don't learn, you serve the teacher. And again has nothing to do with knowledge. The purpose of learning is finding best solutions for you for everybody who wants to learn and wonder and take action. So I really enjoyed this course. Dr. Silverman explains the facts in a very calm comprehensive way, sometimes he is staring at the text while explaining on camera a bit but I appreciate all the amazing efforts that the Doctor and the team of Penn Museum did. Especially very high quality courses for FREE!!! Thank you I will keep learning also with you.
By Linda H•
Feb 2, 2021
Fabulous - a much more compelling way to learn than reading through a text book, alone.
I found the step by step 'bite-size' approach extremely user friendly and it was useful to have the scripts to read as well as the narrative to listen to, and the very many photographs and pictures to look at. David unlocked for me, a wide variety of aspects of Ancient Egypt about which I'd been completely ignorant before. I appreciated the range of supplementary reading sources on each topic, and to be able to flip back and forth to re-listen to bits that I'd missed or misunderstood. The challenge of the tests was thought provoking and encouraged one to question one's own knowledge, definitely enhancing the experience. The whole thing was meticulously constructed and David and his team, you all should be very proud. I felt total confidence in you as you took us through the course and I'd definitely recommend to others. Thank you
By Vladislav Z•
Nov 16, 2020
This was a detailed and well structured course and I thoroughly enjoyed taking it. There was substantial interesting information presented and it served as a good supplement to the Introduction to Ancient Egypt MOOC also presented by the same professor. In particular I enjoyed the imagery included alongside the material as the visuals really helped in communicating the content, not to mention the beauty of the art and architecture of ancient Egypt. My only small complaints mirror those that I have with the aforementioned intro course, which regard the professor seemingly reading off a script behind the camera in a flat unengaging tone, but really that did not impede my positive experience whatsoever. I recommend taking this MOOC alongside the other one if you have any passing interest at all in Ancient Egypt or history in general.
By Martin G•
Sep 13, 2020
The course was interesting for myself and lifted me on a higher but still very low level :-)). The presentation of Mr. Silverman makes it easy to follow, even there are a lot of specific terms and special English wordings which makes it necessary that use google translator :-)sometimes. I would like to here more about Egyptian daily life of the ordinary people and their relationship to the royalties and their culture and principles, if they are known as far as possible. The course could go deeper to explain hieroglyphics. I would learn more of that staff. It was very short and I had a lot of fun. The calm presentation was really suitable for this course.
By Paolo I•
Jun 15, 2020
I liked it. This course is more about the culture than hystory of Ancient Egypt, and I found it's fascinating. Their culture has some kind of mystery and magic, and it is interesting to know more about it. It make me more interesting on learning a bit more.
The only complaint I have is a very minor one, but I think the last lesson could be improved by talking more about the discovery of other tombs, with Tut's being like the high point of the lesson (the last lesson, for instance). I think this a interesting subject and perhaps a miss.
By Rocío H P•
Jul 11, 2020
Es un curso maravilloso, se explica a detalle el arte del antiguo Egipto, como cambio a través del tiempo y sus dinastías, el significado de los jeroglíficos, como era su escritura, la importancia de la religión , sus costumbres y su magia. El arte fúnebre, ya que era una gran celebración, como hacían el entierro en las cámaras mortuorias, su riqueza. También como gobernaron los faraones como el reconocido Tutankamón. El Mr. Silverman te transporta a esos tiempos y hace un excelente trabajo. Gracias!!!
By Joseph O•
Apr 30, 2020
Excellent Course! Since I live in the Philadelphia Area, I have visited Penn's Museum (many years ago) and now this course has sparked my interest in returning as soon as it re-opens, The intricate language, symbolism and elaborate burial systems used by the Ancient Egyptians are just a few of the reasons that Ancient Egypt was a truly great civilization and so important to the development and establishment of subsequent civilizations! We are forever in debt to the Pharaohs and their subjects!
By Linda M T•
Jul 25, 2020
What a learning experience about a people who have been left out of the talk of history and civilization in the western world and school history books. They’re a people that the world need to know about because so much of what we know today is from these people of Africa. It would also be very nice if professors knew and used their true African names and not their Greek transposed names, such as Tutankhamun. His true name is Tutu Ankoma and he was from the Asante tribe.
By Konrad L•
Jan 20, 2022
In my personal opinion this course is much more interesting than the other one dealign with the same matter prepared by prof. Silvermann "Introduction to ancient Egypt and its civilization", especially the very last week dealing with Tutenkamun's tomb made me totally engrossed in the story of the expedition leading to the tomb's rediscovery, which is not to say that the other course lacks anything, it's simply to my liking not as captivating as this particular course.
By Lee M J•
Dec 2, 2017
Wonders of Ancient Egypt also has further provided me a more in-depth knowledge and understanding of ancient Egypt. Dr Silverman is extremely knowledgeable in ancient Egyptian History and Language. I was very impressed by his Hieroglyph writing lectures as well. Reading and learning about King Tut's discovery by Howard Carter was the highlight of this course. : ) Thank you very much Dr Silverman and Penn University for providing this course. : )
By Safrin N•
Dec 28, 2020
Such a great course for the lovers of ancient Egypt and its history and mysteries! I took this course purely out of my love and fascination for such a brilliant ancient civilization in the world. thank you sir David Silverman for the clear, precious lectures along with images and explanations.
I recommend this course 100% fantastic job to the university of Pennsylvania. hope to visit the Penn museum one day! thank you.
By Katharina R•
Nov 3, 2020
I would like to thank the Professor Dr. Silverman for giving me the opportunity to gain deeper knowledge into the field of Egyptology which I enjoyed very much. The content of the course is well structured and the visualization along with the represenation of top quality. I also appreciate the fact that there are additional links and content with Penn Museum and other sources providing further and deeper exploration.
By Jocelyn S•
Nov 2, 2020
Wonderful thorough course on the inner living, culture, art, death, magic and more of Ancient Egypt. Dr Silverman is an expert lecturer and the examples and illustrations aid well. The quizzes and additional reading materials were challenging and appropriate. The only critique I have is the end of every video is about 2 minutes of Glossary items / references that was very time consuming.
By Khalukhaev S•
Jun 17, 2019
Good and interesting course containing a great deal of useful information. For example I've learned 6 Gardiner's lessons of Ancient Egyptian and haven't received any information about "Interrogative sentences" yet. While Mr. Silverman gave a simple interrogative word that is used by egyptians like "Question mark" in english or interrogative word "Hal" in arabic.
By Jeanne L•
Jul 19, 2020
Second course here with Dr. David Silverman. I really like his style of teaching, easy to understand. Impressed by his vast knowledge and appreciate his direction to both artifacts in the Penn Museum and outside sources for further study. The credits at the end of each video for material and photos used is another source of continued indepth study. Thank you!
By Emelyne R•
Sep 1, 2019
I took this class because I was in a period of my life where I hadn't any job but I didn't have the will to actually do anything teaching or law related. I always loved Egypt and its history, this class actually taught me a lot about it. It's easy to stay on tracks and if you like history and Egypt this is a good course to do during summer and holidays time !
By F M•
Apr 3, 2022
The course is magical!
Prof. David P. Silverman motivates and inspires us to learn not only history of Ancient Egypt but also art, culture, medicine, and he also dispels some myths and establishes real facts. I am very grateful and highly recommend this particular course to anyone who has this inner sense of belonging to Ancient Egypt
Best wishes,
Maria