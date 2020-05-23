About this Course

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Roman Architecture

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 43 min), 8 readings
1 hour to complete

It Takes a City: The Founding of Rome and the Beginnings of Urbanism in Italy

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 75 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Technology and Revolution in Roman Architecture

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 70 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Civic Life interrupted: Nightmare and Destiny on August 24, A.D. 79

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 72 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous: Houses and Villas at Pompeii

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 76 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete

Habitats at Herculaneum and Early Roman Interior Decoration

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 73 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Gilding the Lily: Painting Palaces and Villas in the First Century A.D.

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 74 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

Exploring Special Subjects on Pompeian Walls

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

From Brick to Marble: Augustus Assembles Rome

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 75 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

Accessing Afterlife: Tombs of Roman Aristocrats, Freedmen, and Slaves

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 71 min), 1 reading
3 hours to complete

Notorious Nero and His Amazing Architectural Legacy

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

