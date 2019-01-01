Yale University Logo

Yale University

For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.

Degrees + Certificates

Courses and Specializations

Journey of the Universe: A Story for Our Times
Journey of the Universe: A Story for Our Times Specialization

Available now

Religions and Ecology: Restoring the Earth Community
Religions and Ecology: Restoring the Earth Community Specialization

Available now

Akhil Reed Amar

Akhil Reed Amar

Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science
Yale Law School
Alan E. Kazdin, PhD, ABPP

Alan E. Kazdin, PhD, ABPP

Sterling Professor of Psychology and Child Psychiatry
Department of Psychology
Andrew Metrick

Andrew Metrick

Michael H. Jordan Professor of Finance and Management
Yale School of Management
Anees B. Chagpar, MD, MSc, MPH, MA, MBA, FRCS(C), FACS

Anees B. Chagpar, MD, MSc, MPH, MA, MBA, FRCS(C), FACS

Professor of Surgery
Yale University School of Medicine
Barry Nalebuff

Barry Nalebuff

Milton Steinbach Professor
Yale School of Management
Bruce Gordon

Bruce Gordon

Titus Street Professor of Ecclesiastical History
Yale Divinity School
Charles Duncan

Charles Duncan

Professor of Neurosurgery, Pediatrics & Surgery (Anatomy)
Yale School of Medicine
Craig Wright

Craig Wright

Henry L & Lucy G Moses Professor of Music
Department of Music
Diana E.E. Kleiner

Diana E.E. Kleiner

Dunham Professor of History of Art and Classics at Yale University
History Of Art
Elizabeth Roessler

Elizabeth Roessler

Assistant Professor
Physician Associate Program
Ellen Edens

Ellen Edens

Associate Professor of Psychiatry
Addiction Psychiatry
Eva Garen

Eva Garen

Ph.D., Director, Principal Investigator
School of the Environment
F. Perry Wilson

F. Perry Wilson

Associate Professor of Medicine
Yale School of Medicine
Howard Bloch

Howard Bloch

Sterling Professor of French
French
Ian Ayres

Ian Ayres

William K. Townsend Professor
Yale Law School
Ian Shapiro

Ian Shapiro

Sterling Professor of Political Science and Henry R. Luce Director
The Whitney and Betty MacMillan Center for International and Area Studies at Yale
Jeanette M. Tetrault

Jeanette M. Tetrault

Professor
Medicine
Joan Combellick

Joan Combellick

Lecturer
Yale School of Nursing
John Grim

John Grim

Senior Lecturer and Senior Research Scholar
Yale School of the Environment
Laurie Santos

Laurie Santos

Professor
Psychology
Marc Brackett

Marc Brackett

Director
Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence
Marney White

Marney White

Professor of Public Health and Epidemiology (Social and Behavioral Sciences) and of Psychiatry
Mary Lindsay Powell

Mary Lindsay Powell

Lecturer
Nursing
Mary Evelyn Tucker

Mary Evelyn Tucker

Senior Lecturer and Senior Research Scholar
Yale School of the Environment
Michelle Telfer

Michelle Telfer

Assistant Professor
Yale School of Nursing
Paul Bloom

Paul Bloom

Brooks and Suzanne Ragen Professor of Psychology and Cognitive Science at Yale University
Psychology
Richard Skolnik

Richard Skolnik

Former Lecturer, Department of Health Policy and Management, Yale School of Public Health and Lecturer in the Practice of Management, Yale School of Management, 2012-2016
Robert Heimer

Robert Heimer

Professor
Public Health
Robert Krause

Robert Krause

Lecturer
Nursing
Robert Shiller

Robert Shiller

Sterling Professor of Economics at Yale University
Economics
Sebastian Ruth

Sebastian Ruth

Visiting Lecturer in Community Engagement
Yale School of Music
Shannon Drew

Shannon Drew

Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry
Psychiatry
Shanta Kapadia

Shanta Kapadia

Lecturer in Surgery (Gross Anatomy)
Yale School of Medicine
Timothy Geithner

Timothy Geithner

Lecturer in Management, Yale SOM, Former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury
Yale School of Management
William B. Stewart

William B. Stewart

Associate Professor of Surgery and Chief, Section of Anatomy
Yale School of Medicine
Xenophon Papademetris

Xenophon Papademetris

Professor
Radiology & Biomedical Imaging, and Biomedical Engineering
ctl.yale.edu/using-technology/online-learning
YaleUniversity
Yale_Online
`` YaleUniversity
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder