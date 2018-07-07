Whether you are an advanced law student looking to review the basics, or an aspiring law student looking for head start, this course will help you build the foundation you will need to succeed in law school and beyond. This course will introduce you to terminology, concepts, and tools lawyers and legal academics use to make their arguments. It will help you follow these arguments—and make arguments of your own.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
An overview of what you will learn, how it will help you, and how to get the most from it.
Categories and Distinctions
Dichotomies and oppositions that will help you categorize legal rules and frame policy questions.
Law and . . .
Interactions between the law and academic disciplines such as economics, philosophy, and psychology.
Legal Structures
Fundamental frameworks of legal analysis and procedure.
Evidentiary Tools
Concepts from the law of evidence that can help you respond to questions and make compelling arguments
Preparation Tools
The tools you need to get the most out of law school.
Postscript
Wonderful materials, highly resourceful, great lectures delivery by intelligent Professor. Look forward to pay it in anytime soon. BRAVO to the organizers!!!
Very very interesting course. I got to learn a lot of new things as well apart from the basic legal terminologies and will definitely recommend this course to my collegues.
A challenging and insightful course. The only downside is that it had to end. Excellent professor with engaging videos, in-depth analysis, peer graded assignments and just a good overall course.
The course is gorgeous!!! Although I am an experienced lawyer in my country it was an excellent training for my brains, more over, the lectures were really very interesting!!! Strongly recommended!!!
