Dyslexia is everywhere, touching so many children and adults, and while science has made extraordinary progress in understanding and clarifying the condition, this incredible powerful knowledge rarely reaches those who most need to know and would greatly benefit from it. Our goal is to change all this with the Coursera you are about to view, produced by Dr. Sally Shaywitz, the Audrey G. Ratner Professor in Learning Development, both the leading scientist studying dyslexia and the most devoted advocate for helping those who are dyslexic.
Overcoming DyslexiaYale University
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prerequisite knowledge necessary to take this course.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Understand the latest progress being made in dyslexia research
Acquire practical skills, interventions, and strategies to enable anyone dyslexia to overcome their difficulties and thrive in life and in school
Learn the three relevant federal statutes affecting interventions and accommodations for dyslexic students: IDEA, ADAAA, and section 504
Instructors
Sally E Shaywitz M.D.The Audrey G. Ratner Professor in Learning Development
16,264 Learners
1 Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
What is Dyslexia?
2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 90 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Screening, Evaluating, and Diagnosing Dyslexia
2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 77 min)
2 hours to complete
Effective Interventions for Young Children
2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 75 min)
2 hours to complete
Choosing the Right School for Your Dyslexic Child
2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 70 min)
