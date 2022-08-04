About this Course

314,565 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

N​o prerequisite knowledge necessary to take this course.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the latest progress being made in dyslexia research

  • Acquire practical skills, interventions, and strategies to enable anyone dyslexia to overcome their difficulties and thrive in life and in school

  • L​earn the three relevant federal statutes affecting interventions and accommodations for dyslexic students: IDEA, ADAAA, and section 504

Skills you will gain

  • Dyslexia
  • Education
  • READING
  • Law
  • Learning
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

What is Dyslexia?

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 90 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Screening, Evaluating, and Diagnosing Dyslexia

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 77 min)
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Effective Interventions for Young Children

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 75 min)
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Choosing the Right School for Your Dyslexic Child

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 70 min)

