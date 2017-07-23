A total eclipse is one of the most spectacular sights you can ever see! It looks like the end of the world may be at hand. There is a black hole in the sky where the sun should be. Pink flames of solar prominences and long silver streamers of the sun's corona stretch across the sky. It gets cold, and animals do strange things. People scream and shout and cheer, and remember the experience their whole life. But total eclipses are important scientifically as well. They let us see parts of the sun’s atmosphere that are otherwise invisible. A total eclipse presented the first chance to test Einstein’s prediction that matter can bend space – like near a black hole. The best total eclipse in the United States in 40 years happens August 21st, 2017.
The Sun and the Total Eclipse of August 2017University of Colorado Boulder
About this Course
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the Sun and Eclipses
In this module we describe what causes eclipses, how rare it is for any one place to experience a total eclipse, the dramatic difference between a total or a partial eclipse, and encourage you to see the total eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017. We also review the upcoming course topics, demonstrate how large the sun is, and introduce sunspots.
Most of what we know about the Sun is learned from Light
In this module we explain how astronomers use visible and invisible light (ultraviolet and X-rays) to study the sun. We learn that all light comes from atoms, and that the quantum world of atoms is like nothing you’ve ever seen! We see how the properties of light let us determine the sun’s temperature, its composition, and the important role of its magnetic fields.
How does the Sun work? What makes it shine? What’s inside?
We can’t see inside the sun with visible light, but there are ways to infer or even see down to the sun’s center, where vast amount of energy are generated, making possible life on earth.
How did the sun form?
When you look at Hubble Space Telescope images of beautiful clouds of gas in space you are seeing what happened in our own solar system 4 ½ billion years ago when the sun formed. This week we explain how that process works.
Reviews
- 5 stars75.75%
- 4 stars19.69%
- 3 stars1.51%
- 1 star3.03%
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE SUN AND THE TOTAL ECLIPSE OF AUGUST 2017
Very interesting course about the Sun. In the title it is mentionned 2017, but it is applicable for all other eclipses.
I learned a lot and wished I'd known how interested I am in physics. Looking forward to August 21, 2017. Thanks Dr. Doug for your teaching!
The peer review process was confusing when there were no submissions to review. Would like to have more communication about what to do in this instance.
Good Knowledgeable course for all the students. This course has increased my knowledge about the solar system and earth.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.