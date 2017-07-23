About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to the Sun and Eclipses

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Most of what we know about the Sun is learned from Light

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

How does the Sun work? What makes it shine? What’s inside?

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 30 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

How did the sun form?

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 26 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE SUN AND THE TOTAL ECLIPSE OF AUGUST 2017

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder