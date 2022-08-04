About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

N​ursing

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Increase nurses’ understanding of the links between impacts of climate change and acute and chronic threats to human health.

  • Prepare nurses to respond to current and future climate-related health impacts being seen in their practice and educational settings .

  • U​sing a personal and professional action plan framework, empower nurses to build resilience and take proactive steps against these climate impacts.

Skills you will gain

  • Emergency Management
  • Climate Change
  • Public Health
  • Nursing
Intermediate Level

N​ursing

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Offered by

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Welcome to the Course

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 5 readings
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Drought

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Flooding

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Extreme Heat

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz

