Nurses can play a central role in mitigating and adapting to current and future health threats from climate change. This course provides nurses with tailored information about climate change related stressors and how they impact the health of populations and communities around the world. This course will also provide actionable steps, focused primarily on adaptation, that nurses can take to address and prepare for these health impacts at the individual level, the health-system level, and the community level. Within this course, climate-related health impacts will be discussed utilizing the conceptual framework of planetary health. Planetary health refers to "the health of human civilization and the state of the natural systems on which it depends" (Lancet).
What you will learn
Increase nurses’ understanding of the links between impacts of climate change and acute and chronic threats to human health.
Prepare nurses to respond to current and future climate-related health impacts being seen in their practice and educational settings .
Using a personal and professional action plan framework, empower nurses to build resilience and take proactive steps against these climate impacts.
- Emergency Management
- Climate Change
- Public Health
- Nursing
