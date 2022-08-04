Learner Reviews & Feedback for Planetary Health for Nurses by Yale University
About the Course
Nurses can play a central role in mitigating and adapting to current and future health threats from climate change. This course provides nurses with tailored information about climate change related stressors and how they impact the health of populations and communities around the world. This course will also provide actionable steps, focused primarily on adaptation, that nurses can take to address and prepare for these health impacts at the individual level, the health-system level, and the community level. Within this course, climate-related health impacts will be discussed utilizing the conceptual framework of planetary health. Planetary health refers to "the health of human civilization and the state of the natural systems on which it depends" (Lancet).
This course was co-developed by the Yale School of Nursing in collaboration with the Alliance for Nurses for Health Environments and Healthcare Without Harm.
This course can be used by health professionals to earn contact hours for continuing education....