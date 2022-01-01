Free
Although the specific duties may vary, nursing generally involves treating injured or ill patients. The job not only requires you to tend to physical ailments, but also to keep patients calm and comfortable before, during, and after procedures. Nursing can take place in various settings, including hospitals, schools, nursing homes, and at a patient's home. Nurses often work alongside doctors and surgeons to offer comprehensive care to patients.
An education in nursing can help prepare you for numerous positions, including pain management nurse, critical care nurse, nurse educator, school nurse, or telemedicine nurse. Pain management nurses work with patients who suffer from chronic pain or pain resulting from a medical procedure. If you excel at keeping your cool under pressure, you can find work as a critical care nurse. Critical care nurses spend their time in intensive-care units, working to stabilize critically ill patients. Nurse educator is a less intense path to take. The job involves training other nurses, and it's a suitable position if you have a talent for teaching others. If you like kids, you can work as a school nurse at a local elementary, middle, or high school. Telemedicine nursing is a task that involves counseling patients via telephone calls or the internet. The job requires excellent communication skills, as you won't be present to physically assist the patient.
Online nursing courses will help you gain a thorough understanding of subjects such as anatomy, patient safety, and trauma care. You'll develop important skills such as reading vital signs and treating pain. Instructors use reading assignments and lectures to guide you and quizzes to assess your understanding of the material. These online courses are ideal if you want to further your education but also want the flexibility to tackle subjects at your own pace.