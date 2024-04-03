University of Michigan
The Nurse's Toolkit
University of Michigan

The Nurse's Toolkit

Dr. Deborah Lee
Dr. Jeri Antilla
Dr. Melissa Bathish

Instructors: Dr. Deborah Lee

16 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
What you'll learn

  • Learn critical life-saving techniques for patient care

  • Use patient case studies for assessment, evaluation, and treatment

  • Use augmented reality to visualize and compare types of airway complications and fractures

There are 6 modules in this course

In the first module of the Nurse's Toolkit, you will be introduced to your course instructors, review course objectives in the syllabus, introduce yourself to your fellow learners, and take the course pre-survey. You will then dive into your first lesson on airway management with your instructor, Deb Lee. Specifically, you will learn about airway anatomy, airway assessment, common airway complications, and recommended treatment options.

In the second module, you will hear from Ray Blush on how traumatic injuries can be assessed and treated. Specifically, you will hear about the ABCDEF model of trauma: airway, breathing, circulation, disability, exposure, and full set of vitals.

In the third module, you will hear again from Ray Blush on the topic of immobilization and splinting. You will learn about key concepts like bone anatomy and formation, fractures, and key considerations during the immobilization and splinting process.

In the fourth module, Melissa Bathish will give you an overview of sepsis including: risk factors, signs and symptoms, assessment, interventions, and re-assessment.

In the fifth module, Deb Lee returns to give you a deep dive into wounds and burns. This includes characterizing, assessing, and treating wounds.

In the final module of the Nurse's Toolkit, you will hear from Jeri Antilla on the topic of obstetrical emergencies. You will learn about a variety of topics in this section: post partum hemorrhaging (PPH), hypertensive disorders, and important mental health considerations.

Instructors

Dr. Deborah Lee
University of Michigan
1 Course900 learners
Dr. Jeri Antilla
University of Michigan
1 Course900 learners
Dr. Melissa Bathish
University of Michigan
1 Course900 learners

University of Michigan

