The Nurse’s Toolkit will introduce learners to various life-saving nursing skills and interventions. Learn critical life-saving concepts and skills related to airway management, trauma, immobilization and splinting, sepsis management, wound care, and obstetrical emergencies. This course also integrates augmented reality into two modules: airways and immobilization, and splinting. The augmented reality will be powered through the learner’s mobile device via a web-based tool that will provide simulations and test learners’ knowledge of the material.
The Nurse's Toolkit
Taught in English
Course
What you'll learn
Learn critical life-saving techniques for patient care
Use patient case studies for assessment, evaluation, and treatment
Use augmented reality to visualize and compare types of airway complications and fractures
January 2024
6 quizzes
There are 6 modules in this course
In the first module of the Nurse's Toolkit, you will be introduced to your course instructors, review course objectives in the syllabus, introduce yourself to your fellow learners, and take the course pre-survey. You will then dive into your first lesson on airway management with your instructor, Deb Lee. Specifically, you will learn about airway anatomy, airway assessment, common airway complications, and recommended treatment options.
What's included
10 videos9 readings1 quiz2 app items1 discussion prompt1 plugin
In the second module, you will hear from Ray Blush on how traumatic injuries can be assessed and treated. Specifically, you will hear about the ABCDEF model of trauma: airway, breathing, circulation, disability, exposure, and full set of vitals.
What's included
9 videos3 readings1 quiz1 app item1 plugin
In the third module, you will hear again from Ray Blush on the topic of immobilization and splinting. You will learn about key concepts like bone anatomy and formation, fractures, and key considerations during the immobilization and splinting process.
What's included
6 videos5 readings1 quiz2 app items1 plugin
In the fourth module, Melissa Bathish will give you an overview of sepsis including: risk factors, signs and symptoms, assessment, interventions, and re-assessment.
What's included
8 videos3 readings1 quiz1 app item1 plugin
In the fifth module, Deb Lee returns to give you a deep dive into wounds and burns. This includes characterizing, assessing, and treating wounds.
What's included
6 videos3 readings1 quiz1 app item1 plugin
In the final module of the Nurse's Toolkit, you will hear from Jeri Antilla on the topic of obstetrical emergencies. You will learn about a variety of topics in this section: post partum hemorrhaging (PPH), hypertensive disorders, and important mental health considerations.
What's included
6 videos3 readings1 quiz1 app item
Instructors
Offered by
