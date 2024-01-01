Profile

Dr. Melissa Bathish

Clinical Assistant Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Bathish’s professional and academic career focuses on simulation-based education as an elemental pedagogical approach to developing critical clinical and decision-making skills. Dr. Bathish is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and a Director of the Clinical Learning Center and Simulation Lab at the University of Michigan School of Nursing. Her scholarship centers on preparing the next generation of nurses through experiential learning, deliberate practice, and innovative simulation-based learning methods and technologies. She is particularly interested in the educational outcomes of simulation-based education and supporting faculty in implementing simulation experiences. Dr. Bathish has been teaching in the undergraduate program at the School of Nursing since 2006. Her teaching approach is skills-based and experiential, and she incorporates innovative teaching strategies (mixed reality, 360-degree videos, computerized high-fidelity manikins, standardized patients) in her courses. Dr. Bathish strives to prepare nursing students to be confident, caring, and competent patient care providers while understanding that students’ learning needs are constantly changing and progressing. Her use of innovative teaching methodologies complements this dynamic process.

    Courses - English

    The Nurse's Toolkit

