About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Health Equity
  • Data Analysis
  • Health Informatics
  • Planetary Health
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Planetary Health

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Values and Sources of Knowledge

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Action and Movement Building

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 54 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Foresight

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

