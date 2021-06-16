About this Course

The Influence of Social Determinants on Health Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Health Equity
  • determinants of health
  • social determinants of health
The Influence of Social Determinants on Health Specialization
University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Course Overview, Definitions, and Levels of Influence

Week 2

Disparities in Mortality and Morbidity by Psychosocial and Demographic Factors, Theoretical Considerations, and Environmental and Cultural Contexts

Week 3

Social Determinants of Health: The Healthcare System, Immigration Status, Sexual Identity, and Unconscious Bias

Week 4

Racism, Discrimination; Culture, Gender and Power; Changing Structures that Reproduce Bias and Harm Health

About the The Influence of Social Determinants on Health Specialization

The Influence of Social Determinants on Health

