This is an introductory course on social determinants of population health with a focus on the United States. The course will introduce you to, or reinforce your knowledge of, issues related to health that consider behavioral, psychological and structural factors in population health beyond the healthcare system. We will examine social, economic, and political factors that contribute to health inequalities and suggest innovative ways to reduce disparities in health when the goal is to achieve health equity.
University of Michigan
Course Overview, Definitions, and Levels of Influence
In this module, we introduce the concepts of health disparities and health equity, and we examine the historical factors that led to the health disparities we see today.
Disparities in Mortality and Morbidity by Psychosocial and Demographic Factors, Theoretical Considerations, and Environmental and Cultural Contexts
In this module we describe three conceptual frameworks and we examine how they can be usefully applied to understand disparities in mortality and morbidity and to achieve health equity.
Social Determinants of Health: The Healthcare System, Immigration Status, Sexual Identity, and Unconscious Bias
In this module we apply the social determinants of health framework to the healthcare system, immigration status, and sexual identity, paying special attention to unconscious bias.
Racism, Discrimination; Culture, Gender and Power; Changing Structures that Reproduce Bias and Harm Health
In this module we dive deeper into racism and discrimination, as well as culture, gender and power, and we examine how we can achieve health equity by changing the structures that reproduce bias and harm health.
This was a really interesting course. I loved every minute of it.
Excellent and highly accessible. Loved Prof Caldwell's teaching and the very recent resources offered in this course. Thank you so much.
Excelente, muy informativo y muy organizado, aprendí mucho.
GREAT. I learned a lot of SDOH, who apply it in my currently job.. A love the professor, because English is my second language, but she explained so easy and pause when she talked.
Why are some groups healthier than others, and how do these differences emerge and persist over a lifetime? How do social policies on housing, transportation, and employment relate to health and health inequalities?
