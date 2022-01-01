- Health Equity
The Influence of Social Determinants on Health Specialization
Improve Health Equity in Your Community. Implement data to drive policy and community change.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Projects in each course within the specialization will focus on developing presentations that can be used to educate a wide variety of stakeholders (community, business, local government, healthcare, etc.) about the social determinants of health and their relationship to health in our communities to progress toward health equity.
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Social Determinants of Health
This is an introductory course on social determinants of population health with a focus on the United States. The course will introduce you to, or reinforce your knowledge of, issues related to health that consider behavioral, psychological and structural factors in population health beyond the healthcare system. We will examine social, economic, and political factors that contribute to health inequalities and suggest innovative ways to reduce disparities in health when the goal is to achieve health equity.
The Influence of Social Context on Health
Why are some groups healthier than others, and how do these differences emerge and persist over the life course? How do social policies (e.g., housing, transportation, employment) relate to health and health inequalities? Why are there health disparities even in countries that have free universal health care? This course will address conceptual models for understanding health disparities in the US and internationally, how population science identifies the main sources of these disparities, and how public health can inform policy efforts to address these disparities.
Assessing and Improving Community Health
This course is intended to serve as an introduction to population health from both the vantage point of both public health and healthcare. We will examine the key components of community health needs assessments, how they are used, and how to compare population health assessments across subpopulations and time. We will also explore the epidemiological sources and criteria by which to select high quality data sources to estimate population health indicators and to select evidence-based interventions to improve population health. Finally, we will design multi sector collaborations that support the phases of population health improvement.
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
