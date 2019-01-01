I completed my doctoral training in the Psychiatric Epidemiology Training Program in the Department of Mental Health at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, and was a fellow with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Health and Society Scholars Program at the University of Michigan. I am also a former college debater and high school debate coach, which were formative experiences that instilled the value of examining an issue from multiple perspectives and of the importance of engaging with critical scholarship. I am drawn to the field of population health because it is an inherently interdisciplinary enterprise. My research program uses epidemiologic methods to examine the interrelationships between mental and physical health over the lifespan. A core feature of my research is the integration of conceptual and analytical approaches, methods, and models from social science and clinical disciplines with the aim of arriving at a more nuanced and comprehensive understanding of the ways in which mental and physical health interrelate. The goal of this work is to inform interventions that reflect an integrative approach to health.