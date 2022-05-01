Why are some groups healthier than others, and how do these differences emerge and persist over the life course? How do social policies (e.g., housing, transportation, employment) relate to health and health inequalities? Why are there health disparities even in countries that have free universal health care? This course will address conceptual models for understanding health disparities in the US and internationally, how population science identifies the main sources of these disparities, and how public health can inform policy efforts to address these disparities.
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
This unit will introduce the social determinants of health framework and provide an overview of how stress and social connections impact health.
Week 2
This unit will provide an overview of the ways in which the work and school contexts shape health.
Week 3
This unit will introduce the healthcare system and discuss its impact on health disparities.
Week 4
This unit will explore ways in which neighborhoods and the environment affect health.
