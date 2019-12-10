About this Course

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
University of Toronto

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Welcome and A Brief History of Madness

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 120 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

What is mental health and what causes mental illness?

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 77 min), 1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

The social context of diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 105 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Culture, mental health and mental illness

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 76 min), 1 reading

