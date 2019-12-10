Learn how social factors promote mental health, influence the onset and course of mental illness, and affect how mental illnesses are diagnosed and treated.
University of Toronto
Welcome and A Brief History of Madness
We begin with a quick orientation to the course and continue with our first lecture topic: A brief history of madness.
What is mental health and what causes mental illness?
The social context of diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses
Culture, mental health and mental illness
I enjoyed the course The Social Context of Mental Health and Illness. Informational and thought provoking however I was somewhat disappointed with lack of updated course lecture information.
Charmaine Williams is a natural communicator and the course material is varied and detailed, however, I would prefer less video and more texts material.
A very enlightening course. This opened my eyes a lot more to what Mental health is all about and how patients with diverse mental illness struggle through their journey to healing and recovery.
An excellent course which can cater to all kinds of learners who are interested in mental health and its evolution over time along with the impact of society on mental health.
