Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

This course is intended for anyone interested in psychology, public health, and mental illness. No specific background is necessary.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will be able to talk about mental illness and the stigma surrounding it, as well as describe common psychological disorders and their treatments.

  • You will be able to describe the relationship between racism and systemic inequality and mental health treatment.

  • You will be able to apply the science of happiness to your own life.

Skills you will gain

  • Talking about Depression
  • Talking about Anxiety
  • Mental Health Awareness
  • Talking about Suicide
  • Reducing Stigma Around Mental Illness
Beginner Level

This course is intended for anyone interested in psychology, public health, and mental illness. No specific background is necessary.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Public Perceptions of Mental Illness

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 77 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Specific Psychological Disorders

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 113 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Serious Mental Illness

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 88 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Disproportionate Impacts on Marginalized Communities

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 81 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

