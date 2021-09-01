Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for #talkmentalillness by University of Colorado Boulder

About the Course

I am a professor and mental health researcher and educator, and I’ve been working in the field for over 15 years. Like so many of my colleagues, however, I was unprepared for the wave of mental health challenges that would face our society in 2020. From COVID-19 and the devastating economic impacts of the pandemic to racial justice protests, widespread natural disasters, our current cultural moment presents unprecedented mental health concerns, and particularly for marginalized communities. For this reason, I led a field-wide call to action for mental health research and treatment that resulted in this #TalkMentalIllness course. I had the opportunity to speak to over 30 experts from different domains in psychology research, practice, and popular public figures and to discuss the causes and cutting-edge treatments for many serious disorders, the stigma surrounding mental illness in our culture, systemic inequality in mental health treatment, and the mental health challenges of today. #talkmentalillness curates the interviews from the Mental Health Experts series into an accessible learning experience that will help you have conversations about mental health. Talking about mental illness is both the content and desired outcome of this course, as you will use what you learn from my interviews with mental health experts to guide your own discussions about mental health challenges and treatments with family members, friends, colleagues, and other people in your life. The course will begin by presenting a core set of definitions for mental illness and analyzing the stigma associated with it. We will then apply these topics to specific psychological disorders, including anxiety and mood disorders, eating disorders, suicide, substance use, and psychosis. We will then consider how these issues disproportionately impact marginalized groups and communities of color. The course will conclude by considering innovative approaches to psychological treatments and how the pursuit and science of happiness inform mental health and wellness. This course is part of a broader educational mission to share the science of mental illness with both students and the public, both locally and globally. I have designed and created it in collaboration with the Office for Academic Innovation and Libraries’ Media Services Team at the University of Colorado Boulder. - June Gruber...

DN

Aug 25, 2021

I thought the mental health experts were all excellent choices, as well as varied in their topics.

TR

May 24, 2021

Great course for a professional in the field or anyone who wants to learn.

By Mousumi N

Sep 1, 2021

a​ll the personal accounts from the guest speakers were really insightful and enlightening, and now it is clearer to me than ever that psychology and mental illness is my calling in life. Being from an engineering background, my bachelors' curriculum had no introductory classes that could help make me eligible to enroll in a psychology masters, but thanks to this course i understand very clearly what my next step is going to be after i complete my undergrad. Thank you Prof. June Gruber and Coursera for giving me this opportunity!

By Val F

May 27, 2021

This course was very insightful. It allowed me to really think about how the community can help serve in a more effective way those that suffer from mental illness. I think that more individuals working in the field need to create social media platforms that speak to a boarder range of people, rather than faculty and those that publish educational journals.

By Walda C

May 23, 2022

This is an excellent course , with instructors who have signifcant knowledge to share, based on their wide range of experience. One is challenged to think deeply and explore further.

I was continuously inspired throughout this course.

By Donna N

Aug 25, 2021

I thought the mental health experts were all excellent choices, as well as varied in their topics.

By Tricia R

May 25, 2021

Great course for a professional in the field or anyone who wants to learn.

By JR L

Sep 6, 2021

An educational course that is perfect for people interested going in the field. I recommend the course and the instructor.

By Jasmine W

May 26, 2022

So I had to give a 1 because I couldnt give a 0. But it's a 0 from me.

Just even glancing at the course and seeing Temple Grandin's involvement has made me feel physically sick! As an Autistic person, I am utterly horrified and I will not be partaking in this course if that is the level of professional input being used.

