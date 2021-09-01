DN
Aug 25, 2021
I thought the mental health experts were all excellent choices, as well as varied in their topics.
May 24, 2021
Great course for a professional in the field or anyone who wants to learn.
By Mousumi N•
Sep 1, 2021
all the personal accounts from the guest speakers were really insightful and enlightening, and now it is clearer to me than ever that psychology and mental illness is my calling in life. Being from an engineering background, my bachelors' curriculum had no introductory classes that could help make me eligible to enroll in a psychology masters, but thanks to this course i understand very clearly what my next step is going to be after i complete my undergrad. Thank you Prof. June Gruber and Coursera for giving me this opportunity!
By Val F•
May 27, 2021
This course was very insightful. It allowed me to really think about how the community can help serve in a more effective way those that suffer from mental illness. I think that more individuals working in the field need to create social media platforms that speak to a boarder range of people, rather than faculty and those that publish educational journals.
By Walda C•
May 23, 2022
This is an excellent course , with instructors who have signifcant knowledge to share, based on their wide range of experience. One is challenged to think deeply and explore further.
I was continuously inspired throughout this course.
By JR L•
Sep 6, 2021
An educational course that is perfect for people interested going in the field. I recommend the course and the instructor.
By Jasmine W•
May 26, 2022
So I had to give a 1 because I couldnt give a 0. But it's a 0 from me.
Just even glancing at the course and seeing Temple Grandin's involvement has made me feel physically sick! As an Autistic person, I am utterly horrified and I will not be partaking in this course if that is the level of professional input being used.