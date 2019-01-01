June Gruber is a licensed clinical psychologist and Associate Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at the University of Colorado and Director of the Positive Emotion and Psychopathology Laboratory. She received her Ph.D. and B. from the University of California Berkeley and was previously an Assistant Professor of Psychology at Yale University. Dr. Gruber has published over 100 articles and chapters and has edited 2 books including the Oxford Handbook of Positive Emotion and Psychopathology and Positive Emotion: Integrating the Light Sides and Dark Sides with Judith Moskowitz. Dr. Gruber teaches courses on emotion, happiness, and mental illness and co-writes a column for students in Science Careers, is the recipient of the 2020 UROP Outstanding Faculty Mentor Award, and received an IMPART grant to co-lead a workshop on advancing underrepresented women in the sciences. Her work has been recognized by several early-career awards including the Association for Psychological Science’s Rising Star Award and the Janet Taylor Spence Award for Transformative Early Career Contributions, the Society for Research in Psychopathology's Early Career Award, and two NARSAD Young Investigator Awards. Dr. Gruber is actively engaged in science outreach and dissemination of the science of emotions and mental health, co-leading a call to action centered on the mental health crisis sparked by COVID-19.