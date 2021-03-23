GA
Mar 22, 2021
GREAT. I learned a lot of SDOH, who apply it in my currently job.. A love the professor, because English is my second language, but she explained so easy and pause when she talked.
SM
Apr 6, 2021
Excellent and highly accessible. Loved Prof Caldwell's teaching and the very recent resources offered in this course. Thank you so much.
By Grisel A•
Mar 23, 2021
GREAT. I learned a lot of SDOH, who apply it in my currently job.. A love the professor, because English is my second language, but she explained so easy and pause when she talked.
By Stella M•
Apr 6, 2021
Excellent and highly accessible. Loved Prof Caldwell's teaching and the very recent resources offered in this course. Thank you so much.
By Jade G•
Aug 25, 2021
This was a really interesting course. I loved every minute of it.
By Maria D M•
Jun 17, 2021
Excelente, muy informativo y muy organizado, aprendí mucho.