This is an introductory course on social determinants of population health with a focus on the United States. The course will introduce you to, or reinforce your knowledge of, issues related to health that consider behavioral, psychological and structural factors in population health beyond the healthcare system. We will examine social, economic, and political factors that contribute to health inequalities and suggest innovative ways to reduce disparities in health when the goal is to achieve health equity. This course will increase your awareness, knowledge, and understanding of issues related to behavioral, psychological, and structural factors that contribute to understanding population health and health inequities. We will discuss conceptual and methodological issues key to health professionals working towards achieving health equity to reduce health disparities at multiple levels of influence. There will be opportunities to practice skills involving cultural humility, deliberative dialogues and professional self-assessments. By the end of this course, you will be able to: Discuss the means by which structural bias, social inequalities and racism undermine health and create challenges to achieving health equity at organizational, community and societal levels...

GA

Mar 22, 2021

GREAT. I learned a lot of SDOH, who apply it in my currently job.. A love the professor, because English is my second language, but she explained so easy and pause when she talked.

SM

Apr 6, 2021

Excellent and highly accessible. Loved Prof Caldwell's teaching and the very recent resources offered in this course. Thank you so much.

By Grisel A

Mar 23, 2021

GREAT. I learned a lot of SDOH, who apply it in my currently job.. A love the professor, because English is my second language, but she explained so easy and pause when she talked.

By Stella M

Apr 6, 2021

Excellent and highly accessible. Loved Prof Caldwell's teaching and the very recent resources offered in this course. Thank you so much.

By Jade G

Aug 25, 2021

This was a really interesting course. I loved every minute of it.

By Maria D M

Jun 17, 2021

Excelente, muy informativo y muy organizado, aprendí mucho.

