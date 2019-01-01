Daniel J Pesut PhD RN FAAN, is an Emeritus Professor and Past Director of the Katharine J Densford International Center for Nursing Leadership at the University of Minnesota School of Nursing. Dr. Pesut is an award winning teacher, thought leader, author, speaker, coach and consultant, and is recognized for his ability to inspire and activate the development of creative ideas and innovative solutions to challenging problems. He is best known for his creativity in education related to teaching learning strategies, and the creation of the Outcome –Present State- Test (OPT) model of reflective clinical reasoning. He is a champion of futures thinking and foresight leadership in nursing. He is the Emeritus Katherine R. and C. Walton Lillehei Nursing Leadership Chair. Dr. Pesut earned a PhD in Nursing from the University of Michigan and a Master of Science degree in psychiatric mental health nursing from the University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas, and his Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Northern Illinois University. He holds certificates in management development from the Harvard Institute for Higher Education and in Integral Studies from Fielding Graduate University. He is a certified Hudson Institute coach. He is a Fellow in the American Academy of Nursing, and an Honorary Fellow of the Global Academy for Holistic Nursing. He has served on several organization boards to include the Honor Society of Nursing Simga, Plexus Institute,, the American Academy for Communication in Health Care, the National Advisory Council for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Nurse Faculty Scholars Program,the Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program, the National Advisory Council for the Nexus Learning System, and the international advisory board of United Planet. He is a member of the World Futures Studies Federation and the Association of Professional Futurists. Dr. Pesut is the recipient of numerous awards including an Army Commendation Award while on active duty (1975-1978) in the US Army Nurse Corps; the Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau International Edith Moore Copeland Founder’s Award for Creativity; The American Assembly for Men In Nursing Luther Christman Award; Distinguished Alumni Awards from Northern Illinois University School of Nursing-College of Health and Human Services. The Daniel J Pesut Spirit of Renewal Award was established, through the Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau International in 2005, to honor his contributions and leadership legacy in the nursing profession.