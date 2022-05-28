“By the end of this Course, you will be able to…”
• Evaluate effective leadership styles for leadership in nursing informatics in clinical or academic contexts to improve leadership success. • Discover core values that support effective nursing informatics leadership in academic and clinical contexts to inform development of a personal leadership mission statement. • Discover competing values and polarities related to knowledge leadership and management to promote successful leadership collaboration. • Determine your personal informatics leadership style based on results from the Minnesota Informatics Leadership Inventory to inform successful leadership practice. • Discuss the value and importance of foresight leadership in nursing informatics to anticipate trends and consequences that are likely to transform the learning health care system