University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Evaluate effective leadership styles for leadership in nursing informatics in clinical or academic contexts to improve your leadership success

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Discover core values that support effective nursing informatics leadership in academic and clinical contexts to inform development of a personal leadership mission statement, and development plan

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Discover competing values and polarities related to knowledge leadership and management to promote successful leadership collaboration

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Reflect on results from the Minnesota Nursing Informatics Leadership Inventory (MNLI) to inform successful leadership development and practice

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Nursing Informatics Leadership

