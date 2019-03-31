About this Course

2,505 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Nursing Informatics Leadership Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Nursing Informatics Leadership Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Nursing Informatics Pioneers – Overview

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 14 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Technology and Events Influencing Nursing Informatics Pioneers

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 15 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Organizational and Network Influences on Pioneer Leadership and Accomplishments

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 15 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Pioneers in Nursing Informatics Research and Education

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 17 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM NURSING INFORMATICS LEADERS

View all reviews

About the Nursing Informatics Leadership Specialization

Nursing Informatics Leadership

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder