Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Nursing Informatics Leadership Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

The Who What When Were and Why of Nursing Informatics Training and Education

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Leadership Cultures and Skills for Training and Educating Others

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Choosing resources for training and educating others

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Course Development

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz

