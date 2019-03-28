In this fourth of our five courses, I will go deeper into the training and education leadership skills that are helpful for nursing informatics leaders. I will also guide you through the process of preparing a course document or syllabus for the nursing informatics specialty both in academic settings and in practice or industry.
This course is part of the Nursing Informatics Leadership Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Who What When Were and Why of Nursing Informatics Training and Education
Leadership Cultures and Skills for Training and Educating Others
Choosing resources for training and educating others
Course Development
Reviews
- 5 stars84.28%
- 4 stars12.85%
- 3 stars1.42%
- 2 stars1.42%
TOP REVIEWS FROM NURSING INFORMATICS TRAINING AND EDUCATION
Course was easy to follow, very informative. This course has definitely help me improve my leadership skills & ability by giving me the add'l tools I will need & can use in my new position!!
thank you very much I'm finally made it in life
Very educational upgrade for nursing care. Thank you..I highly appreciate the opportunity.
About the Nursing Informatics Leadership Specialization
Nurses and interprofessional healthcare clinicians and educators will learn principles of informatics leadership in clinical and academic settings, and apply their learning to real world scenarios in practice and training/education environments. Learners will understand the history and development of nursing informatics leadership to appreciate today’s leadership challenges, gain self-knowledge of one’s own nursing informatics leadership skills to influence the future of the nursing informatics specialty, describe principles of nursing informatics leadership and their applications in diverse settings to gain appreciation of tailoring leadership skills to optimize outcomes, and apply nursing informatics leadership skills in interprofessional teams to understand stakeholder perspectives and opportunities to promote collaboration and achieve mutual goals.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.