In this first of our five courses, Dr. Karen Monsen introduces the nursing informatics leadership essentials and skills that will guide you through your studies as you apply leadership principles to the nursing informatics specialty.
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Who, What, When, Where, and Why of Nursing Informatics Leadership
In this module we explore the Who, What, When, Where, and Why of nursing informatics leadership roles and opportunities to help you understand how you may develop your skills, networks, and connections as you embark upon your leadership journey.
Leadership Essentials
In this module we introduce the three leadership essentials that underlie our Nursing Informatics Leadership specialization. We’ll build on these concepts that will enable you to gain perspective on your own leadership skills and how best to use them in various nursing informatics scenarios.
Introducing the Competing Values Framework
In this module the third Leadership Essential, managing competing values is introduced. We will begin our exploration of the Competing Values Framework that will help us share a common language and understanding about these leadership concepts throughout the specialization.
Introducing the Minnesota Nursing Informatics Leadership Inventory
In this module, we introduce the Minnesota Nursing Informatics Leadership Inventory (MNILI). To help nursing informatics leaders understand and develop the variety of leadership skills needed for leadership success, Dr. Pesut and I collaborated on the creation of the MNILI based on the competing values framework. The MNILI examines preferred leadership cultures and behaviors of nursing informatics leaders relative to four different nursing informatics scenarios. You will learn about the (MNLI) and then complete the tool in order to gain self-knowledge of your nursing informatics leadership skills and how you would tailor them in the four scenarios. Results from your inventory are likely to influence your thinking about the requisite variety you need to develop to be more successful in your nursing informatics leadership roles.
Useful learned about skills in nursing informatics
The course outline were very clear and all the necessary information presented in yhe videos and reafings made it easy to grasp concepts and answer the questions.
It's very informative and educative, I learnt alot and will put in practice what I have learnt. Thanks alot for the opportunity, I am grown and more knowledgeable.
very educative. Nursing leaders needs to know this
About the Nursing Informatics Leadership Specialization
Nurses and interprofessional healthcare clinicians and educators will learn principles of informatics leadership in clinical and academic settings, and apply their learning to real world scenarios in practice and training/education environments. Learners will understand the history and development of nursing informatics leadership to appreciate today’s leadership challenges, gain self-knowledge of one’s own nursing informatics leadership skills to influence the future of the nursing informatics specialty, describe principles of nursing informatics leadership and their applications in diverse settings to gain appreciation of tailoring leadership skills to optimize outcomes, and apply nursing informatics leadership skills in interprofessional teams to understand stakeholder perspectives and opportunities to promote collaboration and achieve mutual goals.
