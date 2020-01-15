Chevron Left
In this first of our five courses, Dr. Karen Monsen introduces the nursing informatics leadership essentials and skills that will guide you through your studies as you apply leadership principles to the nursing informatics specialty. Course Objectives: • Describe essentials of nursing informatics leadership to gain a foundation for study in this specialization • Reflect on your personal nursing informatics leadership goals to establish your plan to advance your nursing informatics leadership journey • Complete the Minnesota Nursing Informatics Leadership Inventory to increase self-knowledge regarding your leadership skills and how you prefer to use them • Join a nursing informatics organization or network to increase your nursing informatics collaboration and leadership opportunities...

SL

May 4, 2019

It's very informative and educative, I learnt alot and will put in practice what I have learnt. Thanks alot for the opportunity, I am grown and more knowledgeable.

DD

Aug 17, 2019

I really like the course I like being a helping hand to people and this course was very educational

By Jackie C

Jan 14, 2020

I like the articles for reading materials, short, to the point, ease of learning the material, step by step process, quizzes were short & to the point no trickery there. Would definitely recommend this course.

By Sharon J L

May 5, 2019

By Danielle L D

Aug 18, 2019

By Satin

Dec 9, 2019

Great course, logical information that can be utilized in any professional healthcare setting.

By Samuel N

Mar 28, 2019

I need the in depth of computer literacy and its applications.

By Ch L

May 21, 2020

Useful learned about skills in nursing informatics

By Abigail A

Oct 10, 2019

very educative. Nursing leaders needs to know this

By anusha v

May 21, 2020

Learned new skills of NURSING informatics

By ELBA P O T

Mar 30, 2021

Muy interesante, aprendí mucho.

By JOBELYN T

Oct 25, 2020

Very useful for my profession!

By Glaiza M A

May 27, 2020

Nice course..it really helps.

By J . H K

May 7, 2020

THIS COURSE WAS HELPFUL TO ME

By Hazem M M M

Mar 27, 2021

Good quality and experience

By SHUBHO S G

Jun 22, 2020

Best to get more knowledge

By liz a

Jul 23, 2019

great and knowledgeable

By Thota M

Jun 12, 2020

it is very informative

By ASANTE-OWIREDU C

Mar 3, 2021

Very challenging

By josue d s c

Mar 11, 2019

wonderful course

By Milika B

Oct 29, 2020

Great

By Wenen Y

Oct 4, 2020

great

By Mona A A

Jul 22, 2020

good

By Amisha G

Feb 3, 2021

The

By PUSALA V V S

Jul 6, 2020

Wonderful

By Dwanee T J

Nov 19, 2021

Great Course (Thank you).

By Camille J G S

May 25, 2022

Very informative!

