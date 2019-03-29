Chevron Left
In this fourth of our five courses, I will go deeper into the training and education leadership skills that are helpful for nursing informatics leaders. I will also guide you through the process of preparing a course document or syllabus for the nursing informatics specialty both in academic settings and in practice or industry. Following are the course objectives: 1. Describe relevant nursing informatics course development in clinical and academic settings to understand similarities and differences in informatics teaching and education across settings. 2. Describe informatics education and training needs for diverse participants with various experience levels to enable development of appropriate training and education materials. 3. Develop a prototype course syllabus and introductory recorded message to apply learning in a simulated setting. 4. Describe the benefits of formal and informal mentoring for nursing informaticians to advance career opportunities and support the nursing informatics specialty....

By Candice C

Mar 29, 2019

thank you very much

I'm finally made it in life

By jennifer l

Jan 29, 2020

This course has opened the door for a goal that I have set a long time ago but has remained neglected. I am now more inspired to keep learning and hope that I can actually be an actual Nurse Informatician and be an NI educator.

By Jackie C

Jan 26, 2020

Course was easy to follow, very informative. This course has definitely help me improve my leadership skills & ability by giving me the add'l tools I will need & can use in my new position!!

By josue d s c

Mar 17, 2020

thanks coursera

By Deleted A

Feb 27, 2019

v

By Idrish M

May 16, 2020

Good

By Christian V

Oct 31, 2019

some links dont work or are protected with a password

By ZAINAB E

Jun 20, 2020

I have learnt from this course how to help myself and colleagues by teaching them, being a mentor and also a mentee by finding a mentor both directly and indirectly. I have also learnt how to prepare for classes or courses pertaining to Nursing and other specialization. What I have learnt will help me in my postgraduate in preparing for seminars and lectures as required. Thanks so much for the opportunity to learn.

By elham k

Nov 30, 2020

I like this course about nursing

By MANESA g

Aug 14, 2020

It's very useful to me

By Ch L

Jun 6, 2020

Very good

By Wenen Y

Oct 4, 2020

great

By Lu-Ann L M

Jan 17, 2021

Very educational upgrade for nursing care. Thank you..I highly appreciate the opportunity.

By Raghavendra G

Jan 9, 2022

The course is very much informative

By Jinson J

Mar 20, 2021

IT WAS REALLY A A GOOD EXPERIENCE

By Mwita A

Jan 13, 2022

​good course

By Rudzani B

Apr 9, 2021

🙌🙌🙌🙌💖

By mariam

Feb 1, 2021

excellent

By Jamal M S

May 9, 2022

thanks

