JC
Jan 26, 2020
Course was easy to follow, very informative. This course has definitely help me improve my leadership skills & ability by giving me the add'l tools I will need & can use in my new position!!
LM
Jan 16, 2021
Very educational upgrade for nursing care. Thank you..I highly appreciate the opportunity.
By Candice C•
Mar 29, 2019
thank you very much
I'm finally made it in life
By jennifer l•
Jan 29, 2020
This course has opened the door for a goal that I have set a long time ago but has remained neglected. I am now more inspired to keep learning and hope that I can actually be an actual Nurse Informatician and be an NI educator.
By Jackie C•
Jan 26, 2020
By josue d s c•
Mar 17, 2020
thanks coursera
By Deleted A•
Feb 27, 2019
v
By Idrish M•
May 16, 2020
Good
By Christian V•
Oct 31, 2019
some links dont work or are protected with a password
By ZAINAB E•
Jun 20, 2020
I have learnt from this course how to help myself and colleagues by teaching them, being a mentor and also a mentee by finding a mentor both directly and indirectly. I have also learnt how to prepare for classes or courses pertaining to Nursing and other specialization. What I have learnt will help me in my postgraduate in preparing for seminars and lectures as required. Thanks so much for the opportunity to learn.
By elham k•
Nov 30, 2020
I like this course about nursing
By MANESA g•
Aug 14, 2020
It's very useful to me
By Ch L•
Jun 6, 2020
Very good
By Wenen Y•
Oct 4, 2020
great
By Lu-Ann L M•
Jan 17, 2021
By Raghavendra G•
Jan 9, 2022
The course is very much informative
By Jinson J•
Mar 20, 2021
IT WAS REALLY A A GOOD EXPERIENCE
By Mwita A•
Jan 13, 2022
good course
By Rudzani B•
Apr 9, 2021
🙌🙌🙌🙌💖
By mariam•
Feb 1, 2021
excellent
By Jamal M S•
May 9, 2022
thanks