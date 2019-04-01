Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Nursing Informatics Leaders by University of Minnesota

4.4
stars
38 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

In this course, we explore the AMIA Nursing Informatics History Project. By the end of the module, you will understand the resources available that will be used in this course to learn about the first hand experiences, future vision, and lessons learned in becoming a nursing informatics pioneer. Course Objectives: • Explore the history of technology and its relationship to the beginning of nursing informatics to understand historical context and evolution of the specialty • Discover the AMIA Nursing Informatics History Project website to gain insight about nursing informatics pioneer leaders and leadership • Explain the criteria used for choosing the pioneering leaders in nursing informatics to understand how the project was conducted and who the pioneers were • Examine leadership lessons learned from one of the pioneers and compare to the insights presented to appreciate diverse historical leadership roles and scenarios...

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Nursing Informatics Leaders

By Adriana J T

Apr 1, 2019

Excellent presentation, excellent background, information neat and clear, resources well selected.

By Jackie C

Jan 18, 2020

I liked how easy it is to follow, take & edit notes from the lecture, unfortunately my last lecture text was not in sync with the video so I couldn't follow with the script or take notes, otherwise good content

By Drpiyush k

May 25, 2020

Excellent

By Mona A A

Jun 23, 2020

GOOD

By Mohamadali Z

Jun 14, 2019

g

By Hibo M Y

Jan 14, 2021

Leadership styles were discussed thoroughly. But the nursing informatics specialty was not discussed clearly.

