“By the end of this Course, you will be able to…” • Evaluate effective leadership styles for leadership in nursing informatics in clinical or academic contexts to improve leadership success. • Discover core values that support effective nursing informatics leadership in academic and clinical contexts to inform development of a personal leadership mission statement. • Discover competing values and polarities related to knowledge leadership and management to promote successful leadership collaboration. • Determine your personal informatics leadership style based on results from the Minnesota Informatics Leadership Inventory to inform successful leadership practice. • Discuss the value and importance of foresight leadership in nursing informatics to anticipate trends and consequences that are likely to transform the learning health care system...
By Drpiyush k

May 25, 2020

excellent course

By josue d s c

Jan 26, 2020

fantastic

By Jamal M S

Apr 22, 2022

thanks

By OLAYINKA D S

Jun 8, 2021

nice

By Jackie C

Jan 19, 2020

Ease of learning, professor has great approach & teaching skills that kept me interested. Not sure how often the content is reviewed (the videos that were part of the lesson), there were 3 videos I couldn't view, error message I got was the videos "were removed and no longer available" hence my 4 stars, otherwise great learning.

By João C M d C

Sep 11, 2020

Um pouco extenso e cansativo o curso por leituras longas e repetidas dos cursos anteriores mas bom. Há alguns sites desatualziados e não tem acesso

By Madona H

Oct 12, 2020

HOW WILL I GET MY CERTIFICATION?

