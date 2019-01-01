Profile

Michelle Telfer

Assistant Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Telfer is a Certified Nurse Midwife and an Assistant Professor of nursing in the midwifery and women’s health specialty at Yale School of Nursing and faculty in the Yale School of Medicine. She is a member and Fellow of the American College of Nurse Midwives (ACNM) and a committee member on the Education Committee of the Division of Global Engagement at ACNM. She completed her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Frontier Nursing University. She also holds a Masters in Global Public Health from Tulane University and a Masters in Science in Midwifery from Columbia University. Dr. Telfer has been providing full-scope midwifery care for nearly two decades in New York City and New Haven, CT. She is currently working with colleagues in the school of medicine and nursing at Yale and at Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda to support advanced midwifery education, clinical excellence and the midwifery model of care to improve maternal and newborn health outcomes. Areas of research include reducing unnecessary cesarean sections, supporting physiologic birth, exercise in pregnancy and reducing global maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality.

    Courses

    Global Quality Maternal and Newborn Care

