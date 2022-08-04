About this Course

What you will learn

  • How and why certain stories go viral.

  • How viral narratives shape public beliefs and influence our decision making.

Skills you will gain

  • Economics
  • History
  • Storytelling
  • Financial Markets
  • Research Methods
Instructor

Offered by

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Seven Propositions of Narrative Economics

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Perennial Economic Narratives

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 84 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Consilience

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

